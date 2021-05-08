Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with MCs from 4 states and pledges Center assistance to fight COVID-19 crisis | India News





New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the Covid-19 situation on Saturday, May 8 in separate phone conversations with four senior ministers and assured them of all possible help from the central government, sources said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin were among those the prime minister called for details on the Covid-19 situation in their states. In a tweet, Maharashtra's office of the chief minister said Thackeray had requested more links in the oxygen supply for the state and provided information on several measures taken and plans to counter the third wave of the pandemic. . He thanked the Prime Minister for his continuous advice and for "having accepted the various demands of the State". "In a phone conversation with CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, the Honorable PM @ narendramodi sought details of Maharashtra's fight against COVID and praised its efforts to counter Wave 2." Maharashtra is among the states where the maximum number of Covid cases have been reported to date. The state has recorded 54,022 new cases in the past 24 hours, while 898 patients with Covid have died in the same period. Thackeray's conversation with the Prime Minister came a day after writing to Modi regarding vaccine delivery, technical issues on the CoWin app, and the development of a state-level app for the registration of the disease. vaccination of citizens. CM's initiative to create a Covid app comes amid frequent issues in the CoWIN registration platform. Maharashtra is among the 10 states that account for nearly 72% of new Covid-19 cases reported in one day, the Union's health ministry said on Friday. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, in a tweet, said he had informed the Prime Minister of "the continued decline in his state's positivity rate and the rapid rise in the recovery rate". Chouhan also spoke with the Prime Minister about the measures taken by the state government to combat the virus and, in turn, the Prime Minister assured him to provide all possible aid to the state. Madhya Pradesh added 11,708 more Covid cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over 6.49 lakh. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the government of Madhya Pradesh and assured all possible help from the central government," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in a Hindi tweet also informed of his telephone conversation with the Prime Minister, saying "he has informed the Prime Minister of what the state government is doing to provide of oxygen to Covid patients, the status of hospital beds and the vaccination campaign ". Hill State reported 4,177 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total caseload to over 1.22 lakh. 56 Covid patients have died in the past 24 hours. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured all possible assistance to the state in its fight against the virus," Thakur said. The prime minister subsequently had a phone conversation with Tamil Nadu's chief minister, Mr. K. Stalin, and noted details of the state government's preparedness to deal with the pandemic. Over the past three days, the Prime Minister has met with 10 chief ministers and two lieutenant governors to take stock of the efforts and plans of their states and Union territories to deal with the pandemic. (agency contributions)







