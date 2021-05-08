Don’t underestimate PM Modi’s silence … his silence indicates that something ‘very big’ is on the way





New Delhi: As India is hit very hard by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with more than 37,23,446 active cases currently and 238,270 deaths reported so far, the opposition and the public criticize Prime Minister Modi for remaining silent on the issue and not addressing it. Well, with so many deaths and serious cases around, there is no doubt that the government will be criticized even if it is doing its best to control the pandemic. Not only are ordinary people suffering or have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but the whole country is facing it and is taking the storm. However, according to a source who quoted a top BJP leader, but did not mention his name, claimed that one can ignore Prime Minister Modi’s speech once, but must not make the mistake of ‘ignore his silence. He added that Prime Minister Modi’s silence was an indication that something very important was going to happen. “You can ignore Modi’s speech once, but don’t make the mistake of ignoring Modi’s silence. If that person is silent, it means something big is going to happen. very large. You set the clock and turn on the stopwatch. Let’s see… ”-the Tweet read in Hindi. For example, when people doubted the Covid vaccination, PM Modi took the risk of taking the vaccine and established himself as a strong pillar of trust for thousands of people in the country. So far, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.73 crore. # IndiafightsCOVID19 Cumulative #Vaccine against covid19 administered doses exceed 16.73 Cr 3.18 Lakh recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours Global # COVID-19[FEMININE matériel de secours rapidement distribué entre les États et les UT par le GoI pour renforcer leurs infrastructures de soins de santé@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/qZMvhPZoYp Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) 8 mai 2021 Ce n’est pas la première fois que le Premier ministre Narendra Modi choisit de garder le silence. Son silence à plusieurs niveaux national et international a laissé les gens en colère et bouillants. Par exemple, en 2019, les Indiens demandaient constamment au PM Modi de donner une réponse appropriée après l’attaque de Pulwama, lorsque nous avons perdu plus de 40 Jawans de l’armée. La même chose s’est produite lors de l’attaque d’Uri, de la frappe chirurgicale puis de la frappe des Balakot. Hommages aux braves martyrs qui ont perdu la vie lors de l’attaque horrible de Pulwama l’année dernière. C’étaient des personnes exceptionnelles qui ont consacré leur vie à servir et à protéger notre nation. L’Inde n’oubliera jamais leur martyre. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 14 février 2020 Nous condamnons fermement l’attaque terroriste lâche à Uri. J’assure la nation que ceux qui sont derrière cette attaque méprisable ne resteront pas impunis. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 18 septembre 2016 Mais le silence de ce PM Modi était suffisant car il a choisi de rester silencieux et de faire son travail. There is no doubt that PM Modi is much loved by his compatriots and opposed on several occasions, but the job of an opposition is to oppose no matter what. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, however, misses no chance to seek out and blame Prime Minister Modi on a daily basis for the ongoing covid crises in the country. Not to mention that when Covid first hit India, Prime Minister Modi announced a Rs 20 trillion stimulus package for businesses and workers to mitigate the devastating blow from the coronavirus lockdown that has pushed many businesses on the verge of bankruptcy with income and cash flow disappearing overnight. . Prime Minister Modi said: “We must protect ourselves and also move forward,” Modi said and added, we have long heard that the 21st century is the century of India. It is not only our dream but also our responsibility. We are constantly monitoring the global situation. “ To remind some, PM Modi once said that if Kutch’s story was a reflection of performance under adversity, then the story of India would really make a big story. He made this statement based on his personal experience in disaster management, recovery and rehabilitation after the 2001 Kutch earthquake. The crisis brought a message to India, it brought an opportunity, ”Modi said and added: When the crisis started India didn’t even make a single PPE kit. There was hardly any manufacture of N95 masks. Today, two lakh each are made every day in the country. “







