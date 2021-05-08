Trumps Adult Child Secret Service Extension Costs $ 140,000 In One Month | Donald trump





Donald Trump’s adult children reportedly cost taxpayers $ 140,000 in Secret Service security in the month after the Patriarch of the Clans left the White House in January.

Usually, a president’s family members lose their security when they leave office. But in the case of Trump’s four siblings and two of their spouses, the former president issued a directive to extend post-presidential protections for six months.

The costs, obtained by the Citizens for Ethics watchdog group, do not include security protections at Trump’s properties in New Jersey, Palm Beach and Briarcliff, New York. With those factors taken into account, the total would likely be much higher, according to the group.

According to the watchdog, records reveal that Trump’s children maintained breakneck speeds and racked up large hotel and transportation bills for the Secret Service. Transportation costs alone were $ 52,296.75 and hotel costs were at least $ 88,678.39.

If that schedule is maintained, the group estimates, the costs of protection after the presidency could reach nearly $ 1 million. The group had previously calculated that the Trump family made 12 times as many trips in three years as the Obamas in seven.

The arrangements, however, are not unique: Former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush have also requested extensions of protection, although in the case of Clinton and Obama, their children have reached, or almost, college age.

The Washington Post, which reported on the Trump directive in January, found that extensions of Secret Service protections had also been extended to former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former national security adviser Robert OBrien.

Under federal law, Trump and his wife Melania are entitled to lifelong protection; their teenage son Barron receives his until he is 16 years old.

The watchdog found that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump went from their job at the White House to a 10-day vacation in Utah, racking up hotel costs of $ 62,599. After a month in Miami, they stayed at the Trumps Bedminster Golf Property for three days at the end of February.

Eric and Lara Trump spent much of February at the Trumps Briarcliff estate, interspersed with trips to New York City, Miami and Palm Beach, costing $ 12,742.

Donald Trump Jr also spent time in New York City, Long Island, and upstate New York, racking up bills of $ 13,337.

But Citizens for Ethics said the Secret Service failed to provide records of spending at Trump companies.

While it may be tempting to tell the story of the Trump family’s profits in the past, we cannot until they have effectively stopped channeling taxpayer money into their own bank accounts, the group said.

