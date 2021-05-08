PM Imran Khan pays tribute to Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) in Medina





Prime Minister Imran Khan in Aqdam e Aaliya, while in Medina, Saudi Arabia, to pay tribute to Roza E Rasool (PSL) on May 8, 2021. – Twitter / PakPMOPM Imran Khan arrives in Medina and the governor of Medina receives him on his arrival. PM Imran Khan is also expected to perform Umrah in Mecca.

Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in Medina, Saudi Arabia on Saturday to pay tribute to Roza-e-Rasool (PSL).

“Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI in Aqdam e Aaliya, while in Medina to pay tribute to Roza E Rasool ﷺ”, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The prime minister is also expected to perform Umrah in Mecca.

Previously, the governor of Medina, Amir Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, received the prime minister upon his arrival, the prime minister’s office said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed Khan and Punjab Food Minister Aleem Khan accompanied the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Communications, Dr Shahbaz Gill and the Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi are also part of the delegation.

After arriving in Medina, the prime minister also held a meeting with the city governor.

Previous commitments

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz held delegation-level talks on Friday to discuss bilateral ties and ways to further strengthen cooperation.

The prime minister, who arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday for a three-day visit, led his delegation in the talks held at the Royal Court in Jeddah, while the crown prince led the Saudi side.

The Pakistani delegation included FM Qureshi and the Army Chief of Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, among others.

The talks focused on bilateral cooperation, including the economy, trade, investment, energy and employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and the well-being of the Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

Accompanied by FM Qureshi, Rashid and Senator Javed, the Prime Minister arrived at the invitation of the Saudi Crown Prince.

He was received at Jeddah airport by Mohammad Bin Salman.

This is the Prime Minister’s third official visit to the kingdom since taking office in August 2018.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was also due to meet the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary General of the World Muslim League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the imams of the two holy mosques of Mecca and Medina.

He was also to interact with the Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah.

MoU signed

The two countries have also signed multiple agreements to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, media, prisoner exchanges and others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman witnessed the signing of the agreements signed by relevant ministers on both sides.

The two countries signed an agreement to form a Supreme Coordinating Council to strengthen bilateral cooperation in multiple areas.

A convict exchange agreement was also signed between the two countries in addition to another agreement to counter crimes.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have also signed a framework agreement on energy projects in addition to another in the field of environmental protection.

