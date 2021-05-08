McFeely: There is no battle over Trump in the GOP because Trump is the GOP





And by cute we mean comical in a way as dark as midnight.

Because, you see, there is no doubt about the future of the Republican Party and there is no serious division over the former president. There are only a handful of Republicans who will publicly say that Trump is a danger to democracy and the nation’s future, and they are quickly banished to Misfit Toys Island by the rest of the GOP.

Reasonable Republicans once thought Trump and his supporters were radical in their beliefs. Party radicals are now the ones who will denounce Trump.

Do you think there is a split within the Republican Party over Donald Trump, or that Trump and his beliefs clearly define the party? Thank you for voting!

There is a split in the GOP.

48%

No split, Trump and his beliefs are the GOP.

52%

Radicals Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney. So ok.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again in case those in the back can’t hear: Donald Trump is the Republican Party and the Republican Party is Donald Trump. There are no “wings” of the party, there is no battle for the soul of the party, there is no question of what the party is.

If you’re an American waiting for the Republican Party to return to “normal” by historical standards, waiting for “mainstream” Republicans to be led by the best angels of their nature, you might want to stock up on canned goods. The wait is going to be long.

Cheney is the Conservative US Representative from Wyoming who will likely soon be a former Conservative US Representative from Wyoming. She will not be defeated by a Democrat in this ruby ​​red state, but by another Republican who will beat her in a primary.

His sin? Publicly berating Trump and his big lie, President Joe Biden stole the 2020 election. She also puts the blame for the violent January 6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 squarely on Trump.

Cheney is telling the truth. She recognizes the reality. For this, the Republicans will withdraw her leadership positions and she will be awarded in 2022. Only a few Republicans in Congress have defended her.

Telling the truth makes Cheney a special case, a radical.

In a Washington Post comment defending his position, Cheney wrote, “The Republican Party is at a crossroads.”

Even it lacks an overview. The Republican Party has already taken the turn. From elected officials to ordinary voters, this is Trump’s party. Whatever he says, whatever he believes, whatever he does. It’s the Republican Party. There is no separation.

Delegitimizing elections, authoritarianism, the cult of personality, white supremacy, destroying trusted institutions, ignoring the Constitution, flouting the rule of law. This is Trumpism. It’s the Republican Party.

The question has long ceased to be that of the future of the Republican Party. It has been decided. The question now is the future of the republic and our democracy if the GOP regains full control of the federal government.

Readers can reach columnist Mike McFeely at (701) 451-5655

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos