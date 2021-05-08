China’s joy for India – Taipei Times

Chinese President Xi Jinping () has expressed deep concern over the staggering increase in COVID-19 cases in India and has offered to provide medical supplies and doses of vaccines to the country, but his openings have sparked debate in India. Indian academic and political circles on his sincerity to help. , especially since it was followed by a vulgar display of schadenfreude on the hundreds of thousands of cremations of deaths caused by the virus in the country.

The vast majority of Indians were already angry and frustrated that Beijing was goading the country on a number of issues, including imports from China, which were abruptly halted following the suspension of freight flights. by Sichuan Airlines, not to mention a border standoff and border tensions in India’s Ladakh region last year.

What poisoned the well of public opinion, however, was a recent social media post by the Central Political and Legal Affairs Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCP) that mocked Indias’ death.

The post on the official Sina Weibo commission account juxtaposed the latest space station launch in China with the mass cremations of COVID-19 victims in India, describing the launch as a success and the loss of lives as a failure. .

The provocative caption of the posts, China lighting a fire against India lighting a fire, poked fun that while China is lighting the fire to send rockets into space, India is lighting the fire to burn bodies. .

The daily number of infections in India at the end of last month exceeded 400,000.

Indians were angry and disgusted at the unpleasant attempt to mock the loss of life and economic devastation caused by the virus.

As millions expressed their grief over the deaths of relatives and friends, their feelings turned to anger at China’s callousness and, as one commentator put it, the barbarity of the wolf-warriors. of rejoicing in the sorrow and sorrow of others.

There has been a huge backlash not only in India, but also in other countries. The reaction was so intense that the commission quickly deleted the post.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reportedly told the microblogging site that it hopes everyone pays attention to the Chinese government and general public opinion supporting India’s fight against the epidemic.

An editor at a website monitoring Sina Weibo told Bloomberg that she didn’t think there was consensus on the post, or it wouldn’t have been deleted so quickly.

However, the kidnapping did not ease frayed spirits in India, where millions of people blame Beijing for global suffering as it tried to cover up the origin of the virus in central Wuhan city. China.

From Xi mocking India’s COVID victims to Communist China’s abominable sense of humor, the colorful Indian media headlines conveyed a sense of anger and resentment against the CCP leadership.

The financially powerful and politically active Indian diaspora in the United States has also taken a grim view of China’s role in the harm done to India and its suffering people.

Ravi Batra, a prominent New York-based Indian lawyer who knows US President Joe Biden at a UN event in 2015, wrote an open letter to Biden last month, urging him to define a clear US policy addressing both our Covid19 injury and holding the sending country reasonably responsible (handing over all biomedical information, compensating our losses, etc.).

Similar sentiments were also expressed by other important figures of Indian descent in the United States.

Many are also questioning the timing of Xis’ offer to help India with oxygen equipment, which is needed in hospitals across the country overwhelmed by the large number of COVID-19 patients seeking medical attention.

The United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and even little Singapore have sent supplies to alleviate India’s dire situation. This shed a bad light on China.

However, some analysts said China’s action must have been boosted by Taiwan’s supply of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders, shipped to the Indian Red Cross on a cargo plane from China Airlines.

In Taipei, the Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter: These oxygen concentrators and cylinders are loved by #Taiwan. Further help for our friends in #India is underway. #IndiaStayStrong!

The interview of Foreign Minister Joseph Wus () with the television channel India Today, in which he called India a friend, went well in political circles and civil society in the country.

On the other hand, Indian media have been warned by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi not to give any coverage to Taiwan because a separate entity from China Beijing envoy responded to newspaper advertisements celebrating the national day double ten last year, reminding them they had to. to honor the principle of Beijing One China in accordance with the official position of New Delhis.

However, the media defied the embassy’s exhortations, and the envoys protested to the Indian Foreign Ministry against this coverage to no avail because, as Indian officials have said, the country has a free press that is not under government control.

In the interview, Wu applauded the media for not giving in to China and thanked the Indian public for celebrating the Taiwan National Day.

A week before the interview, the embassy warned the channel and other media not to designate Taiwan as a country or to present Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen () as its president.

The media ignored the warning and reported extensively on the national day.

Chinese embassy spokesman Ji Rong () said Beijing had filed a complaint with India’s Foreign Ministry, saying the channel severely violated the one-China principle and brought about unprofitable results. take into account the long-standing position of the Indian government.

We urge the relevant Indian media to take a correct stance on matters of fundamental interest regarding China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, adhere to the one-China principle, not provide a platform for the forces. Taiwan separatists and to avoid sending false messages to the public, Ji said. .

After China’s relations with India collapsed after the Ladakh border standoff, New Delhi appears to have found an informal ally in Taiwan, which itself has faced threats and coercion from the military. for the liberation of the Chinese people.

Tsai recently wrote to India on Twitter three times in two weeks, hailing Indians and expressing his dedication to Indian cuisine and culture. These feelings were warmly welcomed and appreciated.

The CCP, which has used coercion and financial aid for its arm-twisting tactics against certain foreign leaders and politicians, is becoming increasingly unpopular, and its image is taking a beating in many countries.

The West, with many like-minded democracies in Asia and elsewhere, seeks to preserve the rules-based international order and resist attempts by a recalcitrant China that tries to use its economic and military might to coerce other nations to follow his line.

This can only lead to resentment among his friends, alienating him on the world stage.

Manik Mehta is a New York-based journalist who writes on foreign affairs, diplomacy, world trade, and economics.