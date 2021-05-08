Boris Johnson scores Tory treble as Andy Street takes victory in West Midlands

Boris Johnson’s Tories pulled off an incredible electoral treble this afternoon to pile more misery on Keir Starmer’s job.

Tory Andy Street fled to remain mayor of the West Midlands, defeating former cabinet minister Liam Byrne in a vote the opposition hoped to win.

It came after Hartlepool’s by-election wins for Jill Mortimer and the mayoral vote in the Valley of Tees by Ben Houchen to complete a dominant display for the ruling party 11 years after his term in office.

The West Midlands defeat is particularly embarrassing for Labor and for Mr Byrne personally, having confidently predicted his own victory.

Mr Street, the former boss of John Lewis, came close to winning in the first round with 48.7% of the valid first preference votes.

But after the second ballot, he came out with 54 percent of the vote against 46 percent for Mr Byrne.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Street praised Boris Johnson’s’ upgrade ‘program, adding:’ I’m going to knock on the door to make sure this commitment is right.

Tory Andy Street fled to remain mayor of the West Midlands, defeating former cabinet minister Liam Byrne in a vote the opposition hoped to win.

Speaking from the Earl of Birmingham’s podium, Andy Street thanked everyone who trusted him and congratulated hundreds of Tory activists for their exemplary support for his campaign.

Mr Street, who was backed by comedian Jasper Carrott, added: ‘Our success extends far beyond the Tory team – so I also want to thank everyone who has joined the group over the past four years. years and share our vision and belief in renewal. of the West Midlands.

“It is this growing sense of unity and shared purpose that gives me confidence that we will be successful.

Defeated, Liam Byrne said Labor had won in Birmingham, Coventry and Sandwell, but admitted his overall defeat was a ‘blow’ to his party.

Birmingham MP Hodge Hill added: ‘This defeat is my responsibility. In the weeks to come I will tell the full and amazing story of this revolutionary campaign, but today I just say this: do not be discouraged, because if you lose heart our country loses hope.