Boris Johnson scores Tory treble as Andy Street takes victory in West Midlands

Boris Johnson achieves hat trick for Conservative election as Andy Street takes victory in West Midlands to add to Hartlepool by-election wins and Tees Valley mayor’s vote and pile more misery on Labor
Tory Andy Street has returned home to remain mayor of the West Midlands
He came after Hartlepool’s by-election victory for Jill Mortimer last Thursday
The Valley of the Tees was held by Ben Houchen to complete a dominant curatorial exhibit
By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent for Mailonline
Published: | Update:
Boris Johnson’s Tories pulled off an incredible electoral treble this afternoon to pile more misery on Keir Starmer’s job.
Tory Andy Street fled to remain mayor of the West Midlands, defeating former cabinet minister Liam Byrne in a vote the opposition hoped to win.
It came after Hartlepool’s by-election wins for Jill Mortimer and the mayoral vote in the Valley of Tees by Ben Houchen to complete a dominant display for the ruling party 11 years after his term in office.
The West Midlands defeat is particularly embarrassing for Labor and for Mr Byrne personally, having confidently predicted his own victory.
Mr Street, the former boss of John Lewis, came close to winning in the first round with 48.7% of the valid first preference votes.
But after the second ballot, he came out with 54 percent of the vote against 46 percent for Mr Byrne.
In his acceptance speech, Mr Street praised Boris Johnson’s’ upgrade ‘program, adding:’ I’m going to knock on the door to make sure this commitment is right.
Tory Andy Street fled to remain mayor of the West Midlands, defeating former cabinet minister Liam Byrne in a vote the opposition hoped to win.
Speaking from the Earl of Birmingham’s podium, Andy Street thanked everyone who trusted him and congratulated hundreds of Tory activists for their exemplary support for his campaign.
Mr Street, who was backed by comedian Jasper Carrott, added: ‘Our success extends far beyond the Tory team – so I also want to thank everyone who has joined the group over the past four years. years and share our vision and belief in renewal. of the West Midlands.
“It is this growing sense of unity and shared purpose that gives me confidence that we will be successful.
Defeated, Liam Byrne said Labor had won in Birmingham, Coventry and Sandwell, but admitted his overall defeat was a ‘blow’ to his party.
Birmingham MP Hodge Hill added: ‘This defeat is my responsibility. In the weeks to come I will tell the full and amazing story of this revolutionary campaign, but today I just say this: do not be discouraged, because if you lose heart our country loses hope.
Publicity
Share or comment on this article:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos