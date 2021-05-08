Politics
India’s role as a global actor will expand: PM Modi, Portuguese PM
India’s role as a major regional and global player is expected to grow over the next few years and its journey with the European Union in search of new avenues of political, economic and technological cooperation will continue, the Minister said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa. the Saturday.
In a joint opinion piece in Politico, they said the India-EU leaders’ meeting was an opportunity to expand cooperation into new areas of critical importance for the development of contemporary societies and economies.
“India’s role as a major regional and global player is expected to continue to develop over the next few years, and a strengthened partnership would offer Europe the opportunity to diversify its relations in a strategic region of the world” Modi and Costa said.
At the India-EU leaders’ virtual meeting on Saturday, the two sides are expected to announce the resumption of negotiations for a free trade agreement after an eight-year gap, in addition to deciding to further expand their ties.
“The common journey between the EU and India will continue and will continue from tomorrow in search of new avenues of political, economic and technological cooperation, with enormous potential for mutual benefits,” said the two Premieres. ministers.
Modi and Costa said the India-EU meeting will give new impetus to the partnership which will have a positive effect on international trade and investment.
“The meeting is a chance to expand cooperation between the EU and India in new areas of decisive importance for the development of contemporary societies and economies: digital transition, connectivity, mobility, health , energy transition and climate action “, they declared.
The two leaders said the EU was India’s largest trading partner and India’s second largest export destination, adding that bilateral trade had grown by 72% over the past decade.
“Now is the right time to resume negotiations for an ambitious and balanced trade agreement capable of acting as a key engine for sustainable growth and job creation, for both India and the United States. ‘Europe,’ they said.
“Regardless of everything else, an EU-India deal would send a powerful signal to the world in favor of the benefits of international trade cooperation,” they added.
The two premiers noted that a similar logic applies to investment.
“Negotiating an EU-wide investment protection framework would provide greater stability and certainty for Indian and EU companies to expand their presence in India’s markets. other, ”they added.
Modi and Costa said India-EU relations have always been marked by mutual support and solidarity, which was evident during the coronavirus pandemic, when the two supported each other and the rest of the world.
“India extended medical supplies to Europe earlier and now the EU has extended assistance to India as it suffers a second wave of COVID-19,” they said.
The two Prime Ministers also said that Portugal and India have always played a unique role in bringing the two continents closer, both in the distant and recent past.
Modi and Costa also said that Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore traveled extensively in Europe at different times in his life.
“The great poet firmly believed in the principles of mutual understanding among peoples and in India’s mission to bring East and West closer together,” they said.
“He wrote frequently about the meeting of Europe and India, to which he attributed deep cultural, political and even personal significance:
I felt the meeting of East and West in my own individual life, they added.
