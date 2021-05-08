What’s new in Pakistan’s foreign policy, namely Saudi Arabia, Iran and USA





A major thaw in relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has been observed after numerous differences over a period of a year as Prime Minister Imran Khan returns to Saudi Arabia.

Geopolitical compulsions have their own irrational logic to force changes in the nuances and postures of a country. This is what happens with the calculation of the KSA.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia for loans and economic deals

The main problem is Iran. Tehran is unstoppable in going nuclear. The dynamic is that she knows the fate of Iraq, Libya and Ukraine who were punished without credible deterrence. So without ADM, no insurance for survival.

Although Israel is only a strategic threat to Iran’s intention and efforts to obtain a nuclear capability that is likely to deter Tehran, the return to the JCPOA by Tehran and the United States, suits both countries as a convenience to this stage because it is a sanction easing and brings a curtain on the neo-conservative ideas of regime change, respectively.

Read more: Iran urges United States, as lifting of sanctions is essential to relaunch the JCPOA

Either way, signing a deal with the United States means nothing, because either side can back out, as proven by Administrator Trump who backed out of the JCPOA, two years ago.

This assessment therefore has a significant impact on the strategic calculation of the KSA. And this is where Pakistan can help if Saudi Arabia seeks to go nuclear, Islamabad can be useful in helping, although this potential convergence may never be recognized.

Read more: KSA gets its hands on nuclear power: a plausible threat to world peace?

New geopolitical reality for Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia and the entire Middle East are learning to adapt to the new geopolitical reality: the constant withdrawal of the United States from the region. Thus, Riyadh is on a new diplomatic offensive to compensate for any loss in the security and strategic areas.

Given this dynamic, Saudi Arabia has already entered into negotiations with Syria, engaged Turkey, established some communication with Israel with a view to some degree of normalization, reestablished ties with Qatar and attempted to resolve the issue. insoluble crisis in Yemen by disengaging militarily. Now, relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are back on track.

Read more: Pakistan offers support to Saudi Green Initiative

From a broader perspective, the reason Saudi Arabia has normalized its relations with Pakistan is how and where Pakistan influences Riyadh’s geopolitical / strategic interests: Afghanistan; India; Muslim world; Nuclear technology; Homeland Security of the Royals; Iran; US policy in South Asia and West Asia; Indian Ocean Sea Route; OCI; China; Proxy warfares; GCC stability; Terrorism; and BRI / CPEC.

Indo-Pakistani relaxation possible

Also, this new heat for Riyadh and Islamabad is important for another reason; Saudi Arabia joined the UAE for the expected great regional breakthrougha, a lot of hard work, sweat and time invested went to the culmination of months of preparation, that is, possible Indo-Pakistani relaxation .

It may not be announced immediately due to public reaction. Yet Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quarashi has, for the first time, publicly admitted “backward talks” between India and Pakistan at the intelligence level. If there hadn’t been progress, he wouldn’t have admitted it in the first place.

Read More: 4 Major Obstacles Facing Indo-Pak Backchannel Talks

But the two governments, i.e. India and Pakistan, avoided any sudden progress, after a protracted return, as a breakthrough will be lost without taking into account the public opinions and affected groups of the two respective countries. .

But Pakistan has already sought a “strategic break” in its relations with India so that it can focus on internal problems, in particular the weakness of its economy and the Afghan imbroglio. In addition, it may be a “respite” from US pressure on the Afghan front and the increase in the Delhi-Washington bond against China, resulting in the heat of Islamabad.

Read more: Exposing the unreliable alliance between India and the United States as they take on China

Renew links

Another operational mechanism, important for carrying out economic projects like the $ 20 billion refinery project (already announced by the Saudi government), was also put in place after the summit.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood said a memorandum of understanding had been signed between the prime minister and the crown prince, which would lead to the establishment of a high-level Liaison Council between Saudi Arabia and the Pakistan. A “structured engagement plan” has been developed, he added.

Read more: Ancestry of Prince Salman: Saudi Arabia is rising or disappearing?

The Saudi labor market and remittances are essential for the Pakistani economy. According to the Saudi Crown Prince, he will need ten million people over the next ten years to implement his vision, most of whom will come from Pakistan, which is great news for the latter’s market needs.

But the changing US geopolitical posture in the region and beyond is largely driving the new nuanced understanding between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which primarily concerns Iran and India.

Read more: Pakistani envoy highlights cordial relations with Saudi Arabia

Jan Achakzai is a geopolitical analyst, a politician from Balochistan, a former advisor to the government of Balochistan on media and strategic communication. He remained associated with the BBC World Service. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Space.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos