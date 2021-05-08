Judged with a moral handicap, Lakpesdam PBNU asked President Joko Widodo to cancel TWK for KPK employees

AKURAT.CO PBNU Institute for Human Resource Studies and Development (Lakpesdam) Called on President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to Intervene to Cancel National Insight Test (TWK) on Employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). The reason is that the test is seen as an ethical and moral flaw because the questions are seen as irresponsible.

<< Demander au président de la République d'Indonésie Joko Widodo d'annuler le TWK qui a été perpétré contre 1 351 employés du KPK. Parce que la mise en œuvre de TWK enregistre l'éthique et la morale et viole les droits de l'homme protégés par la Constitution de 1945 >>, Lakpesdam PBNU wrote in a press release signed by President Rumadi, Ahmad and Marzuki Wahid on Saturday (08/05/2021).

Here are questions that the Lakpesdam PBNU asks questions that have nothing to do with nationalism. Among them, why is this age single?

Do you still have passion?

Do you want to be my second wife?

If you go out, what do you do?

Why do their children attend Islamic schools (SDIT)?

Are you using qunut or not? What Islam is Islam? and what if the child is married to a different religion?

“Funny, sexist, racist, discriminatory and potentially violating human rights (HAM). The questions are trivial, unprofessional and lead to the realm of personal affairs (private affairs),” he wrote.

Lakpesdam PBNU said the KPK-owned TWK is not an entry test to become ASN. The KPK employees tested are those who have worked at the KPK for a long time, who have proven their competence in eradicating corruption, and some of them are currently dealing with a very serious megaproject corruption case.

“Therefore, TWK cannot be used as a tool to remove KPK employees who have long struggled to eradicate corruption,” he said. []