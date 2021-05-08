Judged with a moral handicap, Lakpesdam PBNU asked President Joko Widodo to cancel TWK for KPK employees

AKURAT.CO PBNU Institute for Human Resource Studies and Development (Lakpesdam) Called on President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to Intervene to Cancel National Insight Test (TWK) on Employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). The reason is that the test is seen as an ethical and moral flaw because the questions are seen as irresponsible.
<< Demander au président de la République d'Indonésie Joko Widodo d'annuler le TWK qui a été perpétré contre 1 351 employés du KPK. Parce que la mise en œuvre de TWK enregistre l'éthique et la morale et viole les droits de l'homme protégés par la Constitution de 1945 >>, Lakpesdam PBNU wrote in a press release signed by President Rumadi, Ahmad and Marzuki Wahid on Saturday (08/05/2021).
Here are questions that the Lakpesdam PBNU asks questions that have nothing to do with nationalism. Among them, why is this age single?
Do you still have passion?
Do you want to be my second wife?
If you go out, what do you do?
Why do their children attend Islamic schools (SDIT)?
Are you using qunut or not? What Islam is Islam? and what if the child is married to a different religion?
“Funny, sexist, racist, discriminatory and potentially violating human rights (HAM). The questions are trivial, unprofessional and lead to the realm of personal affairs (private affairs),” he wrote.
Lakpesdam PBNU said the KPK-owned TWK is not an entry test to become ASN. The KPK employees tested are those who have worked at the KPK for a long time, who have proven their competence in eradicating corruption, and some of them are currently dealing with a very serious megaproject corruption case.
“Therefore, TWK cannot be used as a tool to remove KPK employees who have long struggled to eradicate corruption,” he said. []
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit