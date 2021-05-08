China’s new anti-food waste law restricts restaurant orders





China has passed an anti-food waste law that prohibits diners in restaurants from ordering more meals than necessary and also prohibits citizens from sharing and filming binge eating videos. The law, which took effect last week, was part of a nationwide campaign to fight food waste that gained momentum after Chinese President Xi Jinping called food waste a nerve-wracking problem that threatened the country. China’s food security. Although China does not face impending food shortages, Xi launched a food saving campaign in August, saying the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was a wake-up call the country needs. to secure its food supply. According to the United Nations World Food Program, supply chain disruptions during the pandemic pushed tens of millions of people to the brink of famine. Local authorities in China have come up with various measures to enforce the new legislation. Culinary industry groups have started to promote N-1 meals, which means the number of dishes should be less than the number of customers , while some restaurants are committed to offering small dishes. serving options. In a strange gesture, a restaurant in central Changsha city even placed a scale at the entrance to give dietary recommendations based on the weight of customers. Frenzy Eating Videos Crackdown Censors also removed popular social media videos like Douyin. The government also suspended a popular boy group contest that asked its viewers to buy dairy products to support their favorite competitors. Some of the drinks purchased for the contest were said to have gone down the drain. About 35 million tonnes of food is wasted in China every year, according to local media. Under the new law, restaurants could be fined up to $ 1,550 for encouraging overeating. TV stations and online media companies could face a fine of up to $ 16,000 if caught making or streaming disgusting videos. Some netizens have questioned whether the anti-food waste law went overboard and violated the freedom of peoples in their most basic form of enjoyment.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos