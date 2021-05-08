Jokowi supporters do not confuse the situation





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Speech by President Joko Widodo, who mentioned one of the typical foods of West Kalimantan, namely processed pork foods. Of course, this menu is not served during Eid because pork is a haram menu for Muslims. Suddenly, President Jokowi’s speech sparked much debate as well. Many people oppose this statement. In addition, one of Jokowi’s supporters, Jokowi Mania (JoMan) chairman Immanuel Ebenezer (Noel), joined him in making matters worse. Abi Rekso, as a young Nahdliyin group as well as a study assistant of the Said Aqil Siroj Institute (SAS), admitted that there had been a mistake in the writing of the speech. However, he continued, urging Muslims to rate this as a fasting test. “Yes, you have to admit that there was something wrong with the writing of the president’s speech. However, in the ten days leading up to Eid al-Fitr, the bonuses for worship are wide open. So, as rational Muslims, we interpret this error as a test of worship. If you look at it positively, God willing, our fast will always be glorified by Allah, ”said Abi Rekso in Jakarta on Saturday (5/8/2021). Abi Rekso also believed that there could be no bad intentions on the part of President Jokowi or the team of speech-writing assistants, either under the leadership of KSP Moeldoko or Secretary of State Pratikno. . According to him, there was no intention with the bad intentions of Jokowi’s helpers to Muslims. “After all, they are also Muslims. Although this mistake should be a major and fundamental assessment in the speech scripting group. It needs to be refreshed by the team,” he said. Abi Rekso actually questioned President JoMan Immanuel Ebenezer’s statement, which seemed to exaggerate the issue. Emmanuel Ebenezer’s statement actually made matters worse. “When asked about Jokowi’s supporters, we are actually surprised. If we think rationally, these supporters should reduce the problem, not exaggerate what is not important. The statement only makes the situation worse. ‘there is no solution there, “he said. As a neutral group, Abi Rekso also found Emmanuel’s biased statement to Secretary of State Pratikno very strange. “Besides, Brother Emmanuel does not do the Eid and Eid prayers. This means he was not the person who had a direct impact on the president’s mistake. So there is no need to overreact, ”said Abi Rekso. “Or maybe Bipang Ambiwang is the favorite Christmas menu at Christmas and New Years,” added Abi Rekso. Previously, Jokowi Mania (JoMan) chairman Immanuel Ebenezer (Noel) viewed Jokowi’s speech as Secretary of State (Mensesneg) Pratikno’s mistake. According to Noel, Pratikno should have done it overlap to minimize errors. For this reason, Noel demanded that Pratikno be removed from his post. Source: BeritaSatu.com

