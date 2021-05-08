Blocking IndyRef2 would put Boris Johnson in opposition to the will of the Scottish people, says Nicola Sturgeon





Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish election results had given a mandate for an independence referendum within the next five years, and Boris Johnson would stand in direct opposition to the will of the Scottish people if he tried to block it. The Scottish National Party leader challenged Mr Johnson in a speech accepting victory in the Holyrood election. With only a handful of results to report, the SNP seemed certain it would fall short of the 65 MPs needed to secure an overall majority in the Scottish Parliament. But Ms Sturgeon said that, combined with the pro-independence Scottish Greens, there is now a clear majority of MPs elected on a platform of holding a referendum in this parliament. The SNP leader said there was no democratic justification for the Prime Minister or the UK government to try to block a referendum after this week’s election results. advised < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Live election results: Angela Rayner sacked from Labor presidency as Sturgeon hails outright victory < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Angela Rayner sacked as Labor president over disastrous election results < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Local elections 2021: Labor wins mayoral races in West England and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, beating outgoing Tories She accused those who have referred to the call for independence as a demand from the SNP to desperately try to rewrite the ground rules of democracy and redefine what constitutes an electoral victory and a mandate. Ms Sturgeon said: The Scottish people have voted to give the independence parties a majority in the Scottish Parliament, the final tally is not yet known, but it seems likely that the independence majority will be larger in this parliament than in the last. a. The SNP and the Scottish Greens are both firmly committed to holding an independence referendum in the next legislature. And we both said the timing of the referendum should be decided by a simple majority of Members of the Scottish Parliament. A referendum is therefore by no means a simple request from me or the SNP. It is a pledge made to the people by a majority of deputies who will take their seats in our national parliament next week. Usually and by normal democratic standards, parties are supposed to keep the promises they made in elections, not face attempts to prevent them from doing so. Given the outcome of this election, there is simply no democratic justification for Boris Johnson or anyone else seeking to block the right of the Scottish people to choose our future. Nicola Sturgeon has made it clear that, as we said in the election, the people of Scotland must have the right to decide their own future once the Covid crisis has passed.

