Trump’s ban extension won’t cure Facebook’s deeper illness





May 8, 2021, 6:00 AM

May 5 has come and gone, and former US President Donald Trump is still banned from Facebook. The decision of the world’s largest social media business advisory board left no one happy. The right wing is outraged that the Trump account has not been restored; the left wing is outraged that Facebook has not permanently banned it from the platform. Instead, the advisory board simply postponed a final decision, setting a six-month timeline for Facebook management to come up with a stronger rationale for any ban.

The decision written on questions more serious than many in Silicon Valley cannot yet be answered: namely, can social media companies like Facebook and Twitter reduce or reverse the socially destructive impact of their platforms, in particular? the tendency of their algorithms to stir up divisions and conflicts? , can these companies create business models that replace a destructive attention economy that relies on pledging detailed user data and is so easily played and abused by bad actors?

The answer to that question may come from an unlikely source: Apple. The company has anointed itself as the guardian of the privacy of its legions of iPhone customers. Apple is now threatening to choke the flow of data that powers the algorithms used by social media companies to target ads and content and allow abuse.

The main problem with social media isn’t that it has provided a platform for white supremacists, conspiracy theorists, violent extremist groups, or populist politicians with a history of spreading lies and inciting to violence. to multiply messages from these groups to users who might be most influenced by them.

Match engines on Facebook don’t care if they get more clicks pushing Holocaust-denying posts; Facebook’s algorithms are soulless and only care about clicks because they translate into money. Business content moderation is a fig leaf and easily abused by user groups reporting accounts they don’t. do not like. Social media’s algorithmic echo chamber automatically and inexorably amplifies much of the most dangerous, salacious, offensive and generally destructive content. If Apple removes the data that drives the algorithms, those machines will fail and sputter.

The company, built by Steve Jobs, has no skin in the social media game and puts the privacy of its users ahead of the greed of app developers. Apple doesn’t do this out of the goodness of its heart, of course. He earns money selling hardware, warranties, and subscription fees associated with iCloud and Apple Music; indeed, partitioning its platform to control monetization has long been part of its business model.

It’s no surprise that this puts Apple at odds with Facebook.At the end of April, Apple adopted a policy that all apps on its iPhone platform must seek permission before it can collect data. user data. This will force social media companies to develop business models that are less dependent on targeting. Facebook will be particularly affected because of the granular targeting it offers, not only on its platform but also on its entire advertising network.

Early feedback from the release of the Apples update shows that 88% of global users and 96% of US users refused to allow apps to track them. It is doubtful that Facebook and other social media platforms can maintain their current business models when such a large group of users block access to their data. Indeed, collecting user data that advertisers can use to fine-tune ads is the core business model of social media giants. Facebook now relies on ads through its mobile apps for the majority of its revenue. ‘iPhone is a crucial part of this revenue stream.

That’s why Facebook has vigorously opposed the policy change, saying Apple’s move would hurt small businesses that market on the platform. Trump was a pioneer in building his campaign largely on an extremely sophisticated Facebook advertising effort to collect donations, email addresses, and cell phone numbers. In fact, Facebook employees have been installed in the Trumps campaign since its 2016 presidential election, playing a key role in Silicon Valley companies’ technical and advisory support to Trump.

Depriving algorithms of data can go a long way in reducing the worst impacts of social media. We don’t know the long-term outcome, but Apple is imposing a fascinating social media experience on Facebook, Twitter, and other social networks that may affect it. give surprising results. Perhaps this experience will force networks to look for better ways to make money than by sucking up user data and behavior to fuel targeted ads and angry crowds.

There is already evidence to challenge the hypothesis that social media can only work with targeted ads. In 2019, to protect against possible fines under the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation , The New York Times cut all targeted behavioral advertising and replaced it with contextual advertising. ads (i.e. ads related to the content of the page rather than the user) and geographically relevant advertising. Newspaper ad revenue has not fallen. On the contrary, digital ad revenue increased significantly after these measurements. In all likelihood, newspaper readers appreciated not seeing ads that clearly tracked their personal data.

Dismantling the worst elements of the attention economy will be a challenge: Thousands of actors are determined to perpetuate this model, including influential politicians and their campaigns, giant ad tech companies, and businesses that think they can’t. reach users only through targeted advertising. But the attention economy is the only internet business model the world has ever really known. The die was cast in the early days of online advertising, and no alternatives were ever seriously considered once Google’s juggernaut took off. users is the proverbial workhorse. consider other business models, Apple may force it to think about how to foster healthier forms of engagement.

By depriving Facebook of behavioral data, Apple will stop giant pattern-matching algorithms and mitigate both impact and backlash against social media, but that doesn’t mean Facebook can avoid having to make a decision on Trump’s ban. to incite violence, like the January 6 insurgency, always crosses a line, that said, there is no conceivable way to control all the content circulating on the platforms, and the algorithms even if expert to do so matching angry-prepared users with memes that make them even angrier are powerless to judge the content and context of posts. Final decisions make human judgment.

This is why Trump is a symptom rather than a source of the problem. And it is the deepest disease that needs to be treated. Taking pain relievers is an obvious response to a sore tooth, but removing the tooth or stopping it. infection that caused the pain is the only one. There will always be figures like Trump who piss off unsavory groups on social media, but disentangling the algorithms and creating a different business model will reduce a currently virulent and out of control problem to one that is manageable.

In the end, Facebook might inadvertently thank Apple for its assistance. And we can all end up with social media platforms that are no longer custom echo chambers designed to profit by stoking humanity’s worst impulses.

