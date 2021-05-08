PM Modi calls on EU to support TRIPS waiver, EU doesn’t see it as a magic bullet









New Delhi [India], May 8 (NNA): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on EU leaders to support the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver to COVID-19 vaccines at the World Organization of trade (WTO) to remove obstacles to ramping up vaccine production. EU leaders, however, are divided over the TRIPS waiver and do not see it as a short-term solution to the vaccine shortage and fair distribution.

India and South Africa had proposed a TRIPS waiver at the WTO last year, recently the administration led by US President Joe Biden had supported the waiver. The EU, however, has not taken a position and does not see it as a “magic bullet”.

EU Council President Charles Michel said: “In the EU we have debates about intellectual rights and vaccines … there are different feelings that have been expressed in the room, but we are ready to support any effort which may lead to an increase in vaccine production, vaccine delivery. Nevertheless, in the short term, many of us believe that this may not be the magic solution, which is why we want to keep a close eye and keep discussing it. “

“We should also take a close look at the licensing issue, these are important topics to discuss but we have to be aware that these are long term topics … they are not short and medium term topics. We must not lose sight of the main current urgency of speeding up the production of vaccines as quickly as possible and ensuring their fair distribution ”, declared the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Meanwhile, India, which is in the midst of a deadly second wave of COVID, believes EU support for the waiver will play an important role in ramping up vaccine production and monitoring developments of the vision of the European Union.

Foreign Ministry Secretary Vikas Swarup, briefing reporters at the India-EU summit, said: “Prime Minister Modi called on the EU to support the TRIPS waiver we have proposed with South Africa in order to that there can be equitable access to vaccines for the whole world and as the United States has already supported, we will follow the evolution of the EU position on this issue. “

The EU leadership discussed with Prime Minister Modi about cooperation in the areas of vaccine production. The EU has also expressed interest in a partnership on the vaccine front and is already working with African partners with the help of European banks. One of the EU members also suggested vaccine cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

“Every leader speaking today stressed the need for greater cooperation between India and the EU to ensure vaccine production, including a proposal from one of the EU leaders for a partnership with India in the Indo-Pacific to ensure access to vaccines, ”added Secretary Vikas Swarup.

The President of the European Commission underlined: “The EU is the pharmacy of the world and open to the world, so far 400 million vaccines are produced and 200 million are exported to 90 other countries. We invite others to do so. likewise, it is the best short-term way of approaching bottlenecks and the lack of vaccines in the world “.

“The Prime Minister appreciated the EU’s swift response to mobilize support for India’s response to COVID-19, as you will recall that India kept supply chains open during the first wave of COVID-19 last year and supplied essential medicines to EU countries. The current EU aid is an example of trusted partners who support each other in times of need, ”added the MEA secretary. (ANI)







