It’s easier to oppose the “ erasure of history ”, the overthrow of statues, when history has not erased you

For the philosopher Hegel, Napoleon was “the soul of the world”, he was “the absolute spirit”.

When he saw the Emperor passing by, he saw nothing less than the end of the story. Napoleon was the man of action who bent the world to his will.

Sitting on horseback, Hegel said: “Napoleon spans the world and dominates it.”

Napoleon signified the glory of the West, the arc of history that tilts in power.

An 1814 portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte.

Hegel has been called the most important philosopher of the post-French Revolution era. He wrote during that explosion of ideas in the 18th century that invented the modern world.

The Enlightenment or the age of reason broke the bonds of tradition, upset the monarchy and the clergy, old regime, and elevated the individual; he redefined freedom and left us a legacy of democracy and liberalism.

But it also gave us terror and tyranny. As he gave us emancipation, he also gave us exploitation and slavery and rooted racism. The Enlightenment was carried in the cargo of colonization and empire. For much of the world, “freedom” has come from the barrel of a gun.

As Hegel saw, history has been guided by this quest for freedom. But history, he said, was “a slaughterhouse, upon which the happiness of nations, the wisdom of states, and the virtues of individuals were sacrificed.”

Hegel may have given us a new way of seeing “freedom”, but his legacy is also Hitler and Stalin: the gas chamber and the gulag.

Why write about Hegel and Napoleon?

Because we are now counting with the Enlightenment, with the West, with history and Napoleon himself is on the dock.

French President Emmanuel Macron this week defended the legacy of a man who justified the massacre and reintroduced colonial slavery. Napoleon, Macron said, “could be the soul of the world and the demon of Europe”.

But it is difficult, he said, to judge the emperor by today’s standards, we should not “give in to the temptation to judge history anachronistically.”

There will be no demolition of the statues of Napoleon. Napoleon, says Macron, good and evil “are part of us all”.

For Macron, Napoleon is a symbol of sovereignty and power.

Macron has opposed what he calls “the erasure of history”. Which is easier to say when history hasn’t erased you. We remember the name of Napoleon but not the names of the people he crushed.

We don’t remember the colonized so easily: slaves, blacks, browns, women and children, indigenous peoples whose lands were invaded, who were devastated by disease and violence.

Macron said: “We love Napoleon because his life shows us what is possible, because his life invites us to take risks, and to trust our imaginations, to be fully ourselves.”

For Macron, Napoleon is a symbol of sovereignty and power. The portraits and statues of Napoleon like all historical figures do not speak so much of history as of power over history.

Napoleon created a world for people like Emmanuel Macron. Now Macron sits atop French power and decides whether the ruling statues hold up or fall.

We have reached a turning point in history

France’s cultural wars mirror battle lines across the West. The story is disputed and in some places statues descend.

In Australia, we are not spared. We have statues and monuments to the “explorers”, usurpers and invaders who sowed terror on indigenous peoples.

These same people helped build a nation that we call Australia, as Napoleon surely built modern France.

There is no simple solution to this. History is not so well counted. It’s a living thing and, as Macron rightly pointed out, it lives in all of us.

But the power is always on the side of the statues. In Australia, at the height of last year’s Black Lives Matter protests, a police cordon surrounded the statue of Captain James Cook to defend it against any “threat.”

Police guard Captain Cook's statue in Hyde Park in Sydney during a Black Lives Matter protest.

We have reached a turning point in history. Voices that have been silenced are being heard. The competition takes place in the streets and in the classrooms; new books are being written and ingrained power is being questioned.

It is also a legacy of the Enlightenment: the right to respond. Liberalism is self-critical even though current defenders of liberalism dislike the criticism they hear.

While Western liberalism struggles with itself from within, it is challenged from without.

China is disrupting world power. Western hegemony faces an authoritarian Communist Party which rules a nation which has grown rich by trading with the West but which rejects the values ​​of the West.

The return of a once humiliated and now powerful China

The Chinese have their own memories of history: a memory of humiliation and domination by foreign powers.

We cannot understand China today without understanding history. It’s not something written only in books, it’s written in the soul.

Jacques Derrida said that we are haunted by history. We have “the bread of the apocalypse in our mouth”. The future, he said, “comes back in advance: from the past, from behind.”

If Hegel wrote today, he could well have described Xi Jinping, like Napoleon, like the soul of the world. ( Reuters: Thomas Peter

Is this what we see in our world today? It seems so: debates over Napoleon, the overthrow of statues, and the return of a once humiliated, now powerful China.

If Hegel wrote today, he could well have described Xi Jinping, like Napoleon, like the soul of the world.

Xi is the tyrant who bends history to his will and crushes the voices of dissent in a country that builds its own monuments to tyrants.

Just as Hegel saw Napoleon as the end of history, Xi can see himself as the fulfillment of his nation’s destiny.

But as history tells us, the end of the story only serves to start the story all over again.