Donald Trump thanks EFC for dropping pornstar payment case





On Thursday, May 6, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) closed a case against former US President Donald Trump for alleged violation of the campaign finance law in the 2016 presidential election. The EFC is responsible campaign finance law enforcement in the United States.

According to reports, the case involves an alleged payment of $ 130,000 made during her 2016 election campaign to former pornstar Stormy Daniels through her attorney Michael Cohen. The payment was reportedly made to keep Daniels from talking about their supposed affair ten years ago. The investigation against Donald Trump was dropped after an EFC split evenly between Democrats and Republicans voted 2-2.

The vote came months after an internal report suggested Trump “ knowingly ” violated campaign law. Republicans on the Federal Election Commission noted: “To conclude that a payment, made 13 days before election day to hush up a suddenly newsworthy 10-year story, was unrelated to the campaign, without even investigate, reality. ”The decision was criticized by their Democratic counterparts.

Donald Trump thanks the CFE for ending the ‘fake news’ chapter

In a statement, Donald Trump said, “The Federal Election Commission in Washington, DC, has completely dropped the bogus case against me regarding payments to women in relation to the 2016 presidential election. He added,“ It was a case based on lies by Michael Cohen, a corrupt and convicted lawyer, a lawyer in fact so corrupt that he was sentenced to three years in prison for lying to Congress and many other unrelated things with me.”

Donald Trump also thanked the EFC for “putting an end to this chapter of Fake News”. “Between two lousy lawyers, Michael Avenatti (former lawyer for Stormy Daniels) and Michael Cohen, we have all been able to witness the law and justice in our country at its lowest!” he concludes.

Former Trump lawyer screams scandal after EFC drops investigation

A disgruntled Michael Cohen, however, faced a major setback after the EFC’s investigation against Donald Trump was closed. He said: “Mr. Trump admitted repaying the payment but denied the case and any wrongdoing regarding the campaign laws… Like me, Trump should have been convicted. How the FEC committee might rule in any other way is puzzling.

It should be mentioned that Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, was sentenced to 3 years in prison for pleading guilty to lying to Congress and breaking finance laws. At the same time, Aavenatti will also be sentenced on June 30 for stealing from customers and attempting to extort money from Nike.

Controversy over Stormy Daniel and Donald Trump

Former pornstar Stephanie Clifford, known in the industry as Stormy Daniels, claimed in 2016 that she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, during which the duo shared sex. The allegations sparked controversy ahead of the 2016 US presidential election. During her 60-minute interview with CBS News on March 25, 2018, she claimed to have met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006 She revealed how they engaged in consensual sex that night.

Trump later conceded making a payment of $ 130,000 to Daniels, but denied the allegations of wrongdoing. In 2018, the former US president denied the information about the case and called it “ false and extortionate ”. When asked if it was silent money during the interview, she alleged, “Yes. The story was coming out again. I was worried about my family and their safety.

