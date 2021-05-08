India, EU focus on FTA again and promise closer Indo-Pacific security ties

Text size:

A-

A +

New Delhi: After a seven-year gap, India and the European Union (EU) of 27 countries agreed to resume ongoing bilateral trade negotiations at the annual summit that was held virtually. They also pledged to have closer security cooperation within the framework of the Indo-Pacific strategic initiative.

The summit was held on Saturday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Charles Michel, President of the European Council (which sets the general political direction and priorities of the EU) and Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (executive branch of the EU).

However, for the first time, the leaders of the 27 member states also attended the summit this year.

India and the EU also decided to launch negotiations to have a stand-alone investment protection agreement after the Modi government canceled all individual investment treaties with EU member countries in April 2016, so that New Delhi has released a new model, the bilateral investment treaty.

India and the EU began negotiations for a free trade agreement, officially called the Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA), in 2007. The two sides held the final round of negotiations in 2013 under the previous United Progressive Alliance government.

We agreed to resume negotiations for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement that would respond to current challenges. We agreed that in order to create the positive momentum required for the negotiations, it is imperative to find solutions to long-standing market access issues, said the joint statement released after the meeting.

We also agreed to launch negotiations on a stand-alone investment protection agreement, the statement said.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the resumption of negotiations on trade and investment agreements, as well as our new connectivity partnership.

Our collaboration is essential to stop the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure a sustainable and inclusive recovery in a more digital and greener world, he said.

Making the commitment to transform India-EU relations for global good, I had a virtual interaction with all EU Member State leaders and Presidents. @CharlesMichel @ eucopresident and @vonderleyen for the India-EU leaders meeting. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2021

Also read:In joint editorial, Prime Minister Modi and Portuguese Prime Minister Costa say India’s world power is ready to expand

Two pacts made to move quickly

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said that since 2013 nothing had happened in trade negotiations which stalled when the Modi government came to power and wanted to restart talks.

Responding to a question from ThePrint at a virtual press conference, Von der Leyen said the decision to have two separate trade and investment pacts was made for us to move quickly and that it is for we, I think, one way to approach it. from which all parties benefit the most.

When trade negotiations were suspended in 2013, India and the EU diverged widely over Brussels’ demand for reducing, and in some cases even eliminating, tariffs on wine, spirits and automobiles at the same time. that New Delhi demanded a relaxation of the movement of professionals. Better market access for each other’s dairy products has also been one of the sticky dots.

There were also differences on whether or not to associate the investment protection agreement with the BTIA.

According to Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, the resumption now of trade negotiations and investment pacts will be decided between Minister of Trade and Industry Piyush Goyal and EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, who co-chairs India-EU High Level Dialogue on Trade and Investment.

Any outstanding issues, whether it is dairy or the treatment of Indian workers, access of our dairy and agricultural products to the EU, I think all these issues will be on the agenda. agenda as trade talks resume, which will be decided by the high-level dialogue, Swarup says.

The two sides also relaunched the India-EU human rights dialogue on Saturday after an eight-year hiatus.

Also read:Harsh Vardhan interacts with US counterpart, US assures India to help fight Covid

The Indo-Pacific region is essential for the EU

The EU finally presented its own Indo-Pacific strategy in April 2021, even as it continues to challenge China’s might and assert a greater role in the region. Three of the EU member countries, France, Germany and the Netherlands had already presented their strategy for the region.

It is certainly for the European Union, this region is very important, we want to strengthen the links with this region, this is why this meeting with Prime Minister Modi was so important today, said the President of the EC , Charles Michel.

Prime Minister Modi raised the issue of the border standoff with China at last year’s summit in July 2020, following the Galwan Valley incident in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed by the Chinese military.

WTO TRIPS waiver on Covid vaccines

On the issue of the TRIPS waiver on Covid vaccines and other related products, the EU reiterated its readiness to discuss the matter at the World Trade Organization as it seeks to have a 360-degree view of the matter.

But for now, the immediate need is to make vaccines available, said Von der Leyen.

Also read:Jaishankar concludes UK visit with message of convergence after 2030 roadmap agreement

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram