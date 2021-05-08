Imports of oxygen concentrators and supplies from China increase





Most of the supplies from China were imported by private Indian companies on a commercial basis.



Chinese companies manufacturing oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies are reporting a record increase in orders for April and May from Indian companies amid the current wave of COVID-19 cases and supply shortages. Since April, orders for at least 40,000 oxygen concentrators have been placed by Indian companies, of which 21,000 have been delivered so far, as well as more than 5,000 ventilators, 21 million face masks and 3,800 tonnes of medicine, according to official Chinese customs figures. Shares of medical manufacturers in China are also skyrocketing amid the surge in orders. Yuyue Medical, a leading supplier, reported a 134% year-on-year increase in net profit to $ 278 million in April, Yicai, a Chinese outlet, reported with 18,000 orders for oxygen concentrators. in India. Its respiratory supplies division, which includes ventilators and oxygen concentrators, reported an 86% increase in revenue to $ 355 million, Yicai reported. Another manufacturer of oxygen concentrators, Zhengzhou Olive Electronic Technology, said it has received orders for 18,000 oxygen concentrators, prompting it to add another production line and more workers to increase its production capacity. daily of 170, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported. Some Chinese companies have also said they donate medical supplies. Among them, Fosun Pharma, a large pharmaceutical company, which last week donated 150 ventilators through its subsidiary in Hyderabad Gland Pharma and 1,00,000 masks delivered to Mumbai. The company is also processing orders for 20,000 oxygen generators, Xinhua reported. Most of the supplies from China were imported by private Indian companies on a commercial basis. While some Chinese private sector companies channel donations through various channels, India has so far not accepted official offers of assistance from the Chinese government, conveyed on April 30 in a letter from President Xi Jinping to Premier Minister Narendra Modi and during a phone call. between the two foreign ministers on the same day. India has asked Chinese authorities to ensure that supply channels remain open, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said. He told his counterpart Wang Yi that a lot of our companies are ordering products from China and we are having some logistical difficulties, so take a look, which we would appreciate, he said during a virtual dialogue earlier this week. After our conversation, things moved, he says. Some of our airlines have gotten approvals faster, the supply chain is fluid, and that’s something very commendable.

