Andy Burnham challenges Boris Johnson to get ‘serious’ after re-election to Greater Manchester

3 min read

Andy Burnham won a furious victory in the mayoral election of Greater Manchester and used his acceptance speech to challenge Boris Johnson to stick to his “upgrade” schedule.

Labour’s Burnham, a former MP, won 67.3% of the first preference votes to defeat Tory challenger Laura Evans and be re-elected – a 4% increase from her performance in 2017.

His victory represents a rare triumph for Labor in England in this week’s local election, with Keir Starmer’s party losing the Hartlepool by-election and swathes of council seats to the Tories.

After securing the victory, Burnham did not rule out a Labor leadership bid in the “distant future” as questions swirl over whether Starmer will ultimately be able to lead the party to power.

But for now, he said his focus remains on “the best job in the world” in local politics.

“I was elected mayor of Greater Manchester. That’s where I am focusing,” he told Sky News.

Burnham used his victory speech to accuse the Prime Minister of breaking promises in areas like Greater Manchester and of diverting funds to “a few privileged places”.

He pointed to a perceived “widespread ignorance” within government about this “race to the top,” and offered to spell it out for Johnson.

“Here is where I can help you, Prime Minister. Let me define it, ”Burnham said.

“This cannot be achieved by scattering funds in a few privileged places.

“It can be achieved when you give millions of people in an urban area like this a modern and affordable public transport system, when it costs as much to take a bus in Harpurhey as it does in Haringey. £ 1.55, not £ 4 or more that people pay here ”. He continued, “The leveling is achieved when you give everyone the dignity of a decent job and a salary that does not have to be supplemented by visits to the food bank, and when you have the kind of jobs here. which means our young people, no need to move south to continue in life, which I had to do 30 years ago.

“The upgrade is achieved when everyone, only one of our fellow citizens, has a good, insecure home base below them.

“Better jobs, better housing, better transport: these will be my top priorities.”

Speaking directly to Johnson, he said: “To the Prime Minister I say: work with us, make this happen faster. Show us you are serious about our upgrade with London.

“It’s in your best interest and it’s in ours.”

Burnham was expected to be re-elected by a comfortable margin.

Last year, he received local praise for resisting the government over its decision to impose the most severe coronavirus restrictions on the city area.

He has been dubbed ‘the King of the North’ after asking ministers to give more money to vulnerable people and businesses in the region to support them during the pandemic, warning them not to ‘ignore’ Greater Manchester.