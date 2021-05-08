Politics
Andy Burnham challenges Boris Johnson to get ‘serious’ after re-election to Greater Manchester
3 min read
Andy Burnham won a furious victory in the mayoral election of Greater Manchester and used his acceptance speech to challenge Boris Johnson to stick to his “upgrade” schedule.
Labour’s Burnham, a former MP, won 67.3% of the first preference votes to defeat Tory challenger Laura Evans and be re-elected – a 4% increase from her performance in 2017.
His victory represents a rare triumph for Labor in England in this week’s local election, with Keir Starmer’s party losing the Hartlepool by-election and swathes of council seats to the Tories.
After securing the victory, Burnham did not rule out a Labor leadership bid in the “distant future” as questions swirl over whether Starmer will ultimately be able to lead the party to power.
But for now, he said his focus remains on “the best job in the world” in local politics.
“I was elected mayor of Greater Manchester. That’s where I am focusing,” he told Sky News.
Burnham used his victory speech to accuse the Prime Minister of breaking promises in areas like Greater Manchester and of diverting funds to “a few privileged places”.
He pointed to a perceived “widespread ignorance” within government about this “race to the top,” and offered to spell it out for Johnson.
“Here is where I can help you, Prime Minister. Let me define it, ”Burnham said.
“This cannot be achieved by scattering funds in a few privileged places.
“It can be achieved when you give millions of people in an urban area like this a modern and affordable public transport system, when it costs as much to take a bus in Harpurhey as it does in Haringey. £ 1.55, not £ 4 or more that people pay here ”.He continued, “The leveling is achieved when you give everyone the dignity of a decent job and a salary that does not have to be supplemented by visits to the food bank, and when you have the kind of jobs here. which means our young people, no need to move south to continue in life, which I had to do 30 years ago.
“The upgrade is achieved when everyone, only one of our fellow citizens, has a good, insecure home base below them.
“Better jobs, better housing, better transport: these will be my top priorities.”
Speaking directly to Johnson, he said: “To the Prime Minister I say: work with us, make this happen faster. Show us you are serious about our upgrade with London.
“It’s in your best interest and it’s in ours.”
Burnham was expected to be re-elected by a comfortable margin.
Last year, he received local praise for resisting the government over its decision to impose the most severe coronavirus restrictions on the city area.
He has been dubbed ‘the King of the North’ after asking ministers to give more money to vulnerable people and businesses in the region to support them during the pandemic, warning them not to ‘ignore’ Greater Manchester.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]