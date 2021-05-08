Sununu challenges massive allegations of electoral fraud





Gov. Chris Sununu wants it to be clear that there was no large-scale electoral fraud in New Hampshire, as his fellow Republican and former President Donald Trump insisted.

A gap of 300 votes out of more than 800,000 votes does not constitute massive electoral fraud, Sununu said, pointing to an audit of the gap between the results of the state general election in Windham.

In fact, it’s proof that the voting process in New Hampshires is the most reliable, safe and secure in the country, and that we’ll make sure every last vote is counted accurately, Sununu added. .

The governor hammered out the same point at a press conference hours later Thursday.

His statement and comments came after the former president hailed Windham’s audit as proof that the election was stolen from him.

Kudos to the great patriots of Windham, New Hampshire for their incredible fight to uncover the truth about the massive electoral fraud that took place in New Hampshire and the 2020 presidential election, Trump wrote. The spirit of transparency and justice is displayed across the country by the media which does not represent fake news. People are watching in droves as these patriots work tirelessly to reveal the real facts of the most corrupt and corrupt election in American history. Congratulations Windham looks forward to seeing the results.

A forensic audit is set to begin in the November state legislative election in the Rockingham County District 7 race to Windham. With election day results showing a narrow margin of just 24 votes, a recount has been called for. The recount found that four long-standing AccuVote optical scanners that were used on election day bypassed the four GOP candidates in the contest between 297 and 303 votes. Three other Democratic candidates were deprived of 18 to 28 votes, with another Democratic candidate getting 99 votes more than those cast. About 8,600 ballots were cast in total in the race for state officials, according to data from the Office of the Secretary of States.

Republicans have asked the state attorney general’s office to investigate the matter, and a bill calling for forensic audit has passed through both State House and the Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support. It was signed by the governor.

If anything, I think the fact that we focused on 300 votes goes to the integrity of our system, Sununu told reporters on Thursday. We have the best system in the country, a system in which we will audit even if it has over two hundred votes.

I don’t know of any other state that is going on this scale, but here our system, 99.9 percent has worked absolutely brilliantly, the governor said. And now were going to audit 300 votes.

Trump’s statement on the Windham controversy comes as he continues to repeatedly assert, without offering concrete evidence, that the November presidential election was stolen.

Trump spent the eight months leading up to the November general election criticizing the expansion of mail-in voting over health concerns related to in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic, continually claiming these measures would trigger fraud election and would lead to rigged elections.

There was an increase in the number of advance and mail-in votes across the country during the election, with many of those ballots being cast by Democrats. After his electoral defeat against current President Joe Biden, Trump refused to concede and repeated unsubstantiated claims that there had been massive voter fraud and the election was stolen.

But his attorney general, William Barr, said in December that the Justice Department had found no widespread electoral fraud. And more than 50 lawsuits brought by Trump, his re-election campaign and his allies in half a dozen states where Biden narrowly ruled Trump have been shot.

Trump lost New Hampshire to Biden by more than 7 percentage points.

The latest accusations of massive electoral fraud in New Hampshire appear to contradict the case that Republicans in Granite State are bringing against an election and campaign finance reform bill pushed by Democrats in Congress, this that would give the federal government more leverage over how states run their elections. .

We don’t have a voting problem here in New Hampshire, GOP Chairman Steve Stepanek recently told The Monitor.

The latest accusations seem to thwart this argument.

The Democrat-led congressional bill, known as HR1, was passed by the United States House earlier this year in party favor. He is supported by the four members of New Hampshires, all members of the Democratic delegation to Congress.

Sununu, aiming for the measure, told reporters that we don’t need the federal government to pass HR 1. We don’t need the federal government to nationalize our elections. We are the role model that other states want to be, frankly.

Sununus pushes back on Trump’s claims is also the latest example of the GOP governor, who is a Trump supporter, disagreeing with the former president.

