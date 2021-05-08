With Civil Rights Charges, Justice Department Reports Donald Trump Priorities Michael Slager One Washington William Barr





The Justice Department is sending a strong message about its priorities these days.

In just over two weeks, he opened police investigations in Louisville, Kentucky and Minneapolis. Federal prosecutors have charged four former Minneapolis police officers with civil rights violations in the death of George Floyd and charged three men with hate crimes in the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. In both criminal cases, authorities continued the charges federal authorities before most of the accused went to state trial.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is keeping his confirmation promise to refocus the department on civil rights after four years of turmoil under the Trump administration, when those inquiries declined and the focus was on reducing immigration and l investigation into Russia.

What we couldn’t get them to do in the case of Eric Garner, Michael Brown to Ferguson and countless others we are finally seeing them do, Reverend Al Sharpton said on Friday after the charges were announced in Floyd’s death.

Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin has previously been convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court and is expected to be sentenced on June 25. The federal case could be insurance against a successful state appeal or a lenient sentence.

Separately, federal officials accused Chauvin in a 2017 case involving Chauvin’s arrest of a 14-year-old boy. Chauvin hit the boy, who is black, with a flashlight and pinned him to the ground, putting his knee on the boy’s neck and back.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, filed for a new trial in Floyd’s death, citing a host of reasons, including publicity so pervasive and so damaging … that it amounted to a structural flaw in the procedure.

He also argued that trial judge Peter Cahill abused his discretion by denying previous requests to move the trial. Cahill did not say when he would rule on Nelsons’ request for a new trial.

Nelson did not comment on the federal charges.

The other three officers charged with civil rights, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, have yet to be tried in state court for aiding and abetting both second degree murder and manslaughter. in the Floyd case.

Usually, federal prosecutors delay any charges until local investigations are completed. But when they do, we often see a safety net against the difficulty of prosecuting law enforcement locally.

According to a person familiar with the investigation, this happened during the case against former officer Michael Slager in South Carolina. In 2015, Slager shot dead Walter Scott, an unarmed black man who fled a traffic stop.

Local prosecutors feared they could not win a conviction, the person said, so federal prosecutors stepped in and laid charges, crafting a plea deal to resolve federal and state cases. Slager was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

The person was not authorized to discuss these internal deliberations publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The federal royalty is limited in scope and has rarely been used. According to Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, or TRAC, federal prosecutors used it an average of 41 times a year between 1990 and 2019.

In the 1960s, federal authorities successfully prosecuted eight men implicated in the 1964 disappearances and murders of civil rights activists Andrew Goodman, James Chaney and Michael Schwerner in Neshoba County, Mississippi, after local authorities had said he did not have enough evidence to prosecute anyone.

One of the most publicized uses of federal law is the 1992 Rodney King case in Los Angeles. Federal authorities have charged four law enforcement officers with violating Kings’ constitutional rights in his beating. The move came after a Simi Valley jury acquitted the officers in the state case, sparking days of riots in Los Angeles.

It is not known if Garland had stepped in to assist local Minneapolis prosecutors with the three agents, but it is likely they are communicating about the cases. And the same in Georgia, where federal hate crime charges were announced against Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, and a third man, William Roddie Bryan, in the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. The three are jailed for state murder and are due in court next week. No test date has been set.

Arbery was killed on February 23, 2020 by three shots from a close-range shotgun after the McMichaels chased him in a pickup truck. Arbery was dead for more than two months when video of the mobile phone shooting leaked online, which sparked a nationwide uproar. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation picked up the case and arrested the men.

Federal officials have also revived model or practice investigations, which were rarely used under the Trump administration. They weren’t banned under President Donald Trump, but his attorney general, William Barr, suggested they may have been overused before.

Jeff Sessions was Trump’s first attorney general, and when he resigned in November 2018, he signed a memo that drastically reduced the use of consent decrees, which are often used during major changes in retention. order in a city. The policy made their use more difficult to adopt and forced senior Justice Department officials to approve the agreements. It was quickly canceled under Garland.

Federal officials have launched broad reviews that will investigate Louisville Police tactics after Breonna Taylor’s death in Louisville last year. A similar investigation into the Minneapolis police was announced the day after Chauvin’s conviction.

These public announcements raise hopes that Garland’s Justice Department will take a fresh look at some closed investigations. The family of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was shot dead by a Cleveland police officer in 2014 while the boy was playing with a toy gun, wrote a letter to Garland asking for the investigation to be reopened.

“The election of President Biden, your appointment and your commitment to the rule of law, racial justice and police reform give the Tamirs family hope that the opportunity to be held accountable is is not lost forever, the family said in the letter.

Forliti reported from Minneapolis. Associated Press writer Gary Fields in Louisiana and Colleen Long contributed to this report.

