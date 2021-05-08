Why American Islamists are the Enemy Within

Ibraheem Samirah and his supporters campaign in the US state of Virginia. (Photo Twitter)

Several candidates in various US states have already started campaigning for the House of Representatives and the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections.

Progressive Islamist politicians such as Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who have embraced and spread the narrative of American Islamophobia and racism, seem to inspire others to use the victim card to win votes. And why not? It worked for them.

Rana Abdelhamid, a young Egyptian American who runs to overthrow Carolyn Maloney, a fellow Democrat, in New York’s 12th Congressional District, portrays herself in her campaign video as yet another victim of hate in the United States. I was 16 when a man grabbed my hijab in broad daylight and tried to pull it from my head. I felt helpless, abused and scared, she said.

In Virginia, another progressive Islamist is trying to win another term as state delegate. Ibraheem Samirah also considers himself a victim. He says in his election video: My father went to Jordan to treat his sick mother and was refused entry to the United States by the Bush administration. My family uprooted and moved to stay together and fight for my father’s reintegration.

Samirah did not tell his constituents who his father and role model were, or why he was not allowed to return to the United States in 2003. Sabri Samirah was a spokesperson for the Islamic Action Front party and in 2011, he was featured by Al Jazeera TV as a prominent member of the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan. He was also president of the Islamic Association for Palestine, which provided both propaganda and fundraising services to Hamas, according to US court records.

When Ibrahim wanted to praise his father, he simply said that he had learned from him how to properly sacrifice his life for Palestine. One might wonder why an American politician would sacrifice his life for a foreign country?

Islamists are gaining momentum in the United States due to the new trend launched by the far left, the so-called progressives, who are targeting the heart of the United States under the pretext of defending human rights, the justice and freedom.

Do all Muslim immigrants hate the United States? Absolutely not.

Are All American Muslims Radical? Absolutely not.

Aren’t secular Muslims interested in American politics? Absolutely not.

It is vital for the American voter to understand the danger of the Islamists and their agenda, and to understand that the Islamists use division and the demand for racial justice to win their votes. Dalia Al-Aqidi

Most Americans are unaware of the huge difference between the terms Muslim and Islamist, so they place all Muslim immigrants in the same category as Omar and Tlaib, making it difficult for a non-Islamist to pursue a career. Politics.

While secular Muslims lack proper representation in the United States, Islamist politicians are supported by a few large Muslim organizations such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which is known for its support for Muslim Democrats and to progressive politicians.

CAIR co-founder and executive director Nihad Awad, who is a big fan of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the godfather of the Muslim Brotherhood, does not hide his feelings. He publicly congratulates the Turkish president for his leadership and support for Islamist movements around the world.

It is clear that Awad chose to ignore the human rights violations committed by the Turkish regime, the thousands of innocent people thrown into Erdogans prisons and the lack of freedoms in the country he frequented. It should be noted that Awad introduced Ilhan Omar to Erdogan during his visit to New York in 2016, prior to his candidacy for public office.

Secular American Muslims must come together under a national umbrella to be more effective and raise awareness of the danger of the Muslim Brotherhood and other radical groups trying to infiltrate the American political arena to serve foreign agendas against the interests of the America, its people and its allies.

It is vital for the American voter to understand the danger of the Islamists and their agenda, and to understand that the Islamists use division and the demand for racial justice to win their votes. The backgrounds of congressmen Omar and Tlaib prove that their priorities are focused far from the districts and voters they were elected to represent.

Islamists in America must be annulled, abolished and defounded.

Dalia Al-Aqidi is a senior researcher at the Center for Security Policy. Twitter: @DaliaAlAqidi

