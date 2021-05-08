Twitter accused of pushing the Soviet-style spin after targeting Donald Trump Jr.’s anti-Biden tweet





Twitter was compared to Pravda, the Soviet Union’s propaganda newspaper, on Friday after it released a tweet from Donald Trump Jr.

What did Trump Jr. say?

Trump Jr. responded on Friday to Democrats who keep comparing President Joe Biden to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the Democrat who has been elected president four times.

Liberals like Jonathan Alter, for example, cite Biden’s response to COVID-19 and Biden’s aggressive campaign to expand the role of government with ambitious multibillion-dollar legislative packages. “Whatever the future, Mr. Biden and Mr. Roosevelt are now fused in history by the size and breadth of their progressive ambitions,” Alter recently wrote in The New York Times.

According to Trump Jr., Biden is not an FDR.

“Biden is not the next FDR, he is the next Jimmy Carter,” tweeted Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr.

The comparison was made after the April jobs report showed just 266,000 jobs were added last month, well below the one million that experts predicted. The poor performance led to a rise in the unemployment rate.

As TheBlaze reported, unemployment levels remain around 8 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels, but not because of a lack of available jobs. Although “hire now” posters are dotted with businesses across the country, businesses are struggling to find enough workers because many of those who have been left unemployed by the pandemic are making more money as the labor market increases. unemployment than they would at work.

What did Twitter do?

In response, Twitter claimed people were “confused” by Trump Jr.’s tweet.

“People are bewildered by a tweet from Donald Trump Jr saying that President Biden ‘is not the next FDR, he is the next Jimmy Carter’, given that former President Carter is a Nobel Prize winner of peace whose humanitarian record is widely respected, “Twitter wrote in its” trends “section.

Trump Jr. then went on to explain exactly what his tweet meant, as if someone didn’t already understand the implied meaning.

“Anyone who’s supposedly ‘confused’ by my tweet below should probably read Biden’s awful job report today, then take a look at the commodity price hike we’re seeing and finally google” l ‘inflation Jimmy Carter. “… Things will mean a lot more to you!” Trump Jr. explained.

Anyone who is supposedly “confused”, per my tweet below, should probably read Biden’s awful job report today, t https://t.co/F3dX7kmI5f

Donald Trump Jr. (@Donald Trump Jr.) 1620413145.0 What was the response?

Twitter has been accused of disseminating propaganda.

“Twitter’s editorial voice is fundamentally late Soviet if Pravda was ruled by concerned trolls,” New York Times writer Ross Douthat said.

“This is how @Twitter works. And the DC propagandists are just as bad,” responded Richard Grenell.

“What has Twitter become? He obviously wants to play a very active partisan role,” political scientist Max Abrahms said.

“95% of people know exactly what it means to compare a president to Jimmy Carter and the remaining 5% are playing dumb,” said Frank Fleming, a writer for Babylon Bee.

