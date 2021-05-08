Politics
DPD RI Chairman ready to support Indonesian film industry
Jakarta (beritajatim.com) – DPD RI Chairman AA LaNyalla Mahmud Mattalitti has said he is ready to support the Indonesian film industry. According to him, the film industry as a sector of the cultural arts must continue to receive the attention of the state.
LaNyalla’s true support is evident in her involvement in the soap opera Amanah Wali season 5, produced by MNC Pictures. Senator East Java made an appearance for Episode 36 which aired Sunday (9/5/2021) at 2:30 a.m. WIB in Indonesia.
“I pay particular attention to Indonesian cinema, especially because of the Covid-19 virus pandemic, our film industry is one of the sectors that is very affected,” LaNyalla said on Saturday (08/05/2021).
He added that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused many restrictions in the world of Indonesian cinema. Those restrictions include shutting down cinemas and halting Indonesian film production at the start of the pandemic last year.
Indonesian cinema is suspended animation, causing workers to lose their livelihood. Many players in the film industry have finally stepped aside.
Because 90% of cinema revenues come from the sale of movie tickets. Then the process of producing films, including films on television such as soap operas, was carried out by many independent friends. “When production stops, their income will definitely be affected,” LaNyalla said.
The chairman of the Honorary Council of the East Java Chamber of Commerce hopes the government will pay more attention to the plight of workers in the creative economy, including the film industry. Whether it’s film workers, television, documentaries, the advertising industry.
And these cinema workers are not just those in the center. There are also many regional film industries with local human resources that we need to save. The DPD RI therefore has a role because this art business exists from Sabang to Merauke, he said.
For this reason, LaNyalla said he was ready to send the III DPD RI Committee in charge of artistic and cultural affairs and the creative economy to oversee the improvement of the well-being of actors in the film industry.
We also hope that the friends of the DPR, through Commission X, together convey the aspirations of domestic cinema workers to the government. “We need strong cooperation to help various groups that are heavily affected by the pandemic,” LaNyalla explained.
For information, Indonesian film workers are busy sending open letters to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asking the government to come to their aid. In a letter on behalf of Indonesian Film Insan (IFI), film workers received stimulus packages, subsidies, and legal and health protection during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, soap opera director Yogie Yosse, Amanah Wali, expressed his gratitude to LaNyalla who was ready to be a guest star. LaNyalla’s presence in the soap opera Amanah Wali would be a breath of fresh air for the film industry.
Very few officials have expressed concern about Indonesian cinema, which has in fact been severely affected by the Covid pandemic. “I hope this can awaken the minds of colleagues in the cinema,” he said.
Yogie hopes other state officials can show the same concern. He hopes the state will not destroy the film industry.
If possible, other officials like Pak LaNyalla because so far we have been underestimated. All are occupied by the tourism sector and MSMEs, but forget about the cinema sector. Even if you try to imagine, 1 movie title can be almost 200 crew members with the cast. If each of them has 2 children with 1 wife, how many people covered it for a single production, he explained.
In the soap opera Amanah Wali, LaNyalla competed with the staff of the Wali group who were the main characters of the series. They are Apoy, Faank, Tomie and Ovie. (when)
