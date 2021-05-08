Stefanik’s political development reflects the history of today’s GOP





NEW YORK There was a time, not long ago, when Elise Stefanik did not say Donald Trump’s name.

He was just my party’s presidential candidate, she said. The pragmatic New York MP was much more focused on welcoming a new generation of voters into what she hoped would be a more inclusive Republican Party.

Today Stefanik is one of Trump’s fiercest supporters in the House of Representatives, where his loyalty to the former president and the support he has rendered has led the 36-year-old on the verge of becoming l one of the most powerful women in Congress. She is generally expected to become the third House Republican in the next few days once Republican Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Is removed from her leadership position due to her harsh criticism at the regard to Trump.

A d

Stefanik’s rise is tied to her commitment to bringing more Republican women to Congress, an effort that has helped make the House GOP’s first quarter 2021 class one of the most diverse in history. But Stefanik’s relatives suggest that there was a first and foremost moment that solidified his political transformation and rise in Republican politics, and that moment has little to do with diversity.

It was a Thursday night in November 2019 and Trump’s first impeachment inquiry was raging on Capitol Hill. Stefanik had become one of Trump’s main supporters during the committee hearings, but that evening she delivered her message to Fox News’ Sean Hannity for the first time.

After attacking the Democrats’ impeachment case, she asked Fox viewers to send money to a website designed to protect her from a growing wave of political attacks.

A d

Within 15 minutes, she had raised $ 250,000, assistants then tweeted. Several hundred thousand more flocked to his countryside the next morning. His team had never seen anything like it, according to people with direct knowledge of his operation who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private discussions.

The snowball got bigger the next day when Trump took to Fox and Friends and congratulated Stefanik. It increased even more weeks later when Trump singled her out at a White House event as he sang to beat impeachment.

In total, Stefanik has raised over $ 13 million in this cycle, almost twice the combined fundraising totals from his three previous elections. She raised an additional $ 2 million for Republican nominees and assembled what her office now describes as one of the five strongest donor email lists among 212 House Republicans.

She never hesitated to support Trump again.

A d

Even as staff privately encouraged him to moderate his post in the following weeks, Stefanik leaned more into Trumpism. His team began to regularly insult critics and journalists on social media. His transformation was complete when Stefanik, a former White House aide under President George W. Bush and admirer of former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Voted against the certification of the election results of 2020, even after a violent crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol on January. 6.

Stefanik’s evolution is the story of the modern Republican Party, which has come to believe that the path to power and fundraising success is through Trump, whether party members like him or not. A few Republicans have resisted his influence, including Cheney, but the vast majority have aligned even as Trump continues to spread the same misinformation about the 2020 election that inspired the Jan.6 insurgency.

A d

Trump has been our strongest supporter of any president when it comes to defending the Constitution, Stefanik said last week on the War Room podcast by former Trump aide Steve Bannon.

In the same interview, she again questioned the integrity of the 2020 election, even though allegations of widespread electoral fraud have been discredited by senior Trump administration officials and dozens of judges across the country. country.

Those who have worked closely with Stefanik describe her as a hardworking, intelligent and disciplined messenger, tenacious in her quest to energize Republican voters and to frame the terms of the debate.

She became a political assistant in the Bush White House after graduating from Harvard University in 2006. By the time the 2012 presidential election arrived, she was a well-regarded political agent with close ties to the Republican establishment. She joined former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlentys in the short presidential campaign before going to work for Mitt Romney, the party’s presidential candidate against incumbent Democratic President Barack Obama.

A d

After the election, Stefanik moved from Washington to his parents’ home in upstate New York with an eye on the US House seat left open by retired Democrat Bill Owens. In what was widely considered a swing neighborhood, Stefanik, 30, won the race and became the youngest woman, at the time, to ever be elected to Congress.

She found success with a moderate message aimed at bringing a new generation of voters into the Republican Party.

Jeff Graham, the former mayor of Watertown, New York, remembers meeting the fresh-faced Stefanik a year before the election. He quickly became a supporter.

At first I said, who the hell is she? I went to Google, couldn’t find much on her, he said. Even though she was young, she had a wealth of experience – being at Bush White House and being friends with Paul Ryan. “

During his early years in Congress, Stefanik gained a reputation as a moderate studious who stayed close to his district, a vast rural expanse of upstate New York bordered by Vermont to the west and Canada to the North. She paid special attention to Fort Drum.

A d

She put politics aside, said Carl Zeilman, chairman of the Saratoga County Republican Committee. She knows how to roll up her sleeves and get things done.

Faced with her first re-election test in 2016, she was reluctant to kiss Trump. She initially supported the presidential candidacy of Ohio Governor John Kasich.

The decision to back the Ohio moderate was in line with her voting record. Stefanik has a lifetime rating of 48% from the conservative Heritage Action for America and 35% from the Club for Growth, among the lowest ratings for Republicans at home.

In late spring 2016, when Trump appeared as the alleged GOP presidential candidate, the local press noted that she refused to say Trumps’ name, promising to support only my party’s candidate in the fall. .

Stefanik has become a more vocal Trump supporter in the run-up to the election, but she has regularly reminded voters that she sometimes disagrees with him. She described her comments captured on a video about sexual assault of women as offensive and simply untrue.

A d

She warmed up with Trump after taking office. She also launched a political action committee, Elevate PAC, designed to bring more Republican women to Congress. She was widely praised for her efforts last fall, when 18 of the 30 women she endorsed won.

One was Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Iowa who says she was in constant communication with Stefanik throughout her election. In addition to offering strategic advice and moral support, Stefanik helped connect Hinson to his network of donors and political contacts in Washington.

It was an important and very pivotal year for the GOP in terms of telling the story that we were a party of women, minorities and veterans, Hinson said. And Elise played an important role in this area.

Trump was also impressed.

While Cheney’s conservative ratings are far higher than Stefanik’s, Trump last week called Cheney a hawkish idiot who has nothing to do with the leadership of the Republican Party.

A d

Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my FULL and TOTAL approval for the chair of the GOP conference, he said in a written statement. Elise is a robust and intelligent communicator!

Back in upstate New York, longtime supporters have taken notice of Stefanik’s evolution.

Graham, the former mayor of Watertown, admitted Stefanik has become more Trumpian, but like many other Republicans in the rural district, he’s generally happy with his career trajectory.

Our members of Congress here haven’t had much time on the national stage, ”Graham said. They were proud of most of them.

___

Associated Press writer Alan Fram in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos