Will Mamata appear as the face against Prime Minister Modi in 2024?

Discussions about the Federal Anti-BJP Front had also arisen during her swearing-in in 2016. The very fact that Mamata was sworn in on May 5 alone shows that she may not trust anyone more than her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. Mamata was accompanied by Abhisheks’ granddaughter, affirming the importance of her family in Trinamool’s scheme of things.

A buzz is building around Mamata Banerjee as a possible face of non-BJP parties nationwide to take on the character of Narendra Modi. For the first time since he emerged as a charismatic leader in 2013, when he was named the face of BJP for the post of Prime Minister, another name is presented as a possible challenge for Modi. As Trinamool Congress consolidated its position in West Bengal after the most bitter political struggle in Indian history on May 2, Sharad Pawar (NCP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena), Lalu Prasad Yadav (RJD) , Mayawati (BSP), Omar Abdullah (J&K NC), Mehbooba Mufti (J&K PDP), Badals of Shiromani Akali Dal, Chandrashekhar Rao of TRS, Jagan Mohan Reddy of YSRCP and the leaders of Janata Dal (S) greeted Mamata Banerjee and discussions on an anti-BJP federal front have buzzed the vineyard. This, even though her party returned to power with a hat-trick, Mamata failed to get herself elected. As post-election violence rocked West Bengal, a scathing comment from Suvendu Adhikari, the man who beat Mamata by 1956 votes in Nandigram, summed up the irony: Here is a party that has won the polls as the CM has lost the ballot.

Discussions on a federal front also emerged five years ago. Mamata was sworn in alone on May 5, 2021 during a Covid protocol ceremony on the borders of Raj Bhavan. In 2016, on May 27, she took office for a second term by holding the swearing-in ceremony on the historic Red Route, which is a landmark in central Calcutta. Nitish Kumar (JDU), Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Lalu Yadav (RJD), Farooq Abdllah (J&K NC), Akhilesh Yadav (SP) and Kanhimozhi from DMK were in attendance. Lalu Prasad raised the issue of a federal front, which Farooq Abdullah endorsed. Nitish Kumar, Kejriwal, Kanimozhi and Akhilesh Yadav applauded, but did not commit to the concept of a federal front. Mamata gave a cautious answer: I am a commoner, a less important person. But I’ll help them all, no problem, if anyone wants my help. Let me work for the people. In 2021, after her party repelled the BJP’s second offensive in Plassey, Mamata described herself as a street fighter. Will she now take her street fights to the lush colonial avenues of Lutyens Delhi? It remains to be seen whether the buzz on an anti-BJP federal front in May 2021 turns into a challenge for Modi in 2024 or remains stillborn, as was apparently the case in 2016.

The fulcrum of the anti-BJP arrangement, which is being put on the anvil is octogenarian Sharad Pawara Congressman who split from the parent party in 1978 to form the Samanantar Congress and became CM of Maharashtra. Pawar returned to Congress after a decade, but broke up again. Pranab Mukherjee had previously described the Janata Party as an amoeba, which divides then comes together, only to separate again. Sharad Pawar’s story is somewhat similar. Returning to Congress, he first supported Sonia Gandhi, then formed the NCP to oppose his birth origin, and then became Union Minister under Manmohan Singh’s congressional regime. He is now the patriarch of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress regime in Maharashtra; a front of anti-BJP connivance.

Trinamools’ electoral triumph was greeted by a cross-section of congressional leaders, the pivot of 23 letter writers, Ghulam Nabi Azad, called Mamata the Lioness of the East. Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari, also members of the G23, called her Jhansi ki Rani. Anand Sharma saw in his hope for an inclusive India. However, two congressional leaders who fought in the trenches of the 2021 West Bengal political war, CPC leader (and Congress leader in Lok Sabha), Adhir Chowdhury and the AICC in charge of the state, Jitin Prasada, had a different story. They both condemned violence against congressional workers by TMC executives. (Even on May 1, when results were expected, Congress-TMC clashes were reported in the back alleys of Park Street in central Kolkata and in the narrow ravines of the Garden Reach industrial region.) These congressional leaders were joined by the secretary general of the CPI (M). Sitaram Yachury and leftist leaders Suhasini Ali and JNU President Aishi Ghosh put strobe lights on post-election violence by TMC. (This aside from the BJP’s accusations against TMC, which included violence among others.) Adhir Chowdhury declared the Hobsons’ choice in front of his party: Congress had been decimated by the TMC at the regional level and by the BJP at the national level. .

The weakest link in a proposed anti-BJP front is Congress. Congress is the largest party in Parliament after the BJP and it has a pan-Indian presence, with most fading, however. It has turf differences with regional parties, many of which are congressional renegades: TMC, NCP, TRS, YSRCP, NRS-Congress of Puducherry, to name a few. The anti-Congressism of the 60s, 70s and the penultimate decades of the last century has clearly been replaced by anti-BJPism. Dr Ram Manohar Lohia of the former Socialist Party was the patriarch of anti-Congressism, which culminated in SVD governments in 1967 and the Janata experiment of 1977. Sharad Pawar, in tandem with Mamata, will be able to replicate what Lohia did 50 years ago? The congress did not last. Will anti-BJPism be able to achieve a pan-Indian alternative to the current exemption from the Center?

Looking ahead to the Lok Sabha 2024 polls, there will be Vidhan Sabha polls in Uttarakhand, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The Congress is today a parallel actor of the UP, while the BJP has not yet found its feet in the Punjab. (The farmer unrest has further weakened its weak base in the state.) The contest in Goa and Uttarakhand, where the BJP currently reigns and Congress is the challenger, will be interesting to watch. In 2021, Congress failed to challenge the BJP in Assam and, despite Rahul Gandhi being an MP from Kerala, failed to prevent the CPI (M)-led LDF from returning. in power in the southern state where the party has perhaps the best state organization in the country. While Congress has provided six Prime Ministers since 1947: Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, and an equal number of former members of Congress have been PM: Morarji Desai, Charan Singh, VP Singh, Chandrashekhar, HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral. All these gentlemen broke away from Congress for taking power. Will Sharad Pawar be able to support Mamata to be the seventh of those non-Congress, non-BJP PMs?

BJP provided two PMsAtal Behari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. Since party formation in 1980 and even in its earlier incarnation as Bharatiya Jan Sangh, the party has not seen any power splits (BS Yediyurappa from Karnataka, who formed his regional party now runs a BJP regime) . The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980. Twenty days later, its national executive had a six-hour, two-working day discussion to discuss an offer made by the CM of West Bengal, Jyoti Basu and the secretary general of the BJP. CPI (M) EMS Namboodiripad for the cooperation with the nascent BJP in the face of the congressional juggernaut led by the dreaded Indira Gandhi. BJP rejected the openings of the IPC (M) and decided to forge its own course. The Vajpayee regimes of 1998, 1999 and the Modi triumph of 2014 followed.

Will Trinamool’s victory in 2021 be the backbone of change at the national level? The very fact that Mamata was sworn in on May 5 alone shows that she may not trust anyone more than her nephew, Diamond Harbor MP Abhishek Banerjee, who, along with I-Pac strategist Prashant Kishor , is credited with leading the strategy. to prevent the BJP from winning Plassey 2. (In 1757, the British began their conquest of India from Plassey; in 2021 after having dominated the country, the BJP seemed to prioritize the victory of West Bengal at Plassey. BJP became the only opposition, with 77 seats, decimating the left (which ruled the state from 1977 to 2011), which does not (even in 1947, the left had two MPs in West Bengal: Jyoti Basu and Ratanlal Brahmin). Mamata was accompanied by Abhisheks’ granddaughter when she raised a V sign on May 2, affirming the importance of her family in the organization of Trinamool. In contrast, when the DMK Stalin was sworn in on May 7 after his party returned to power in Tamil Nadu after a decade, he was accompanied by 34 ministers (unlike Mamata bei ng sworn in alone; Cabinet formation is scheduled for May 9). And the list of 34 excluded son of Stalin and grandson of Karunanidhis, Udhayanidhi, who will be likely inducted at a later date.

Can an asymmetric coalition (or federal front) of former congressional satraps replace the organization-based BJP in 2024? BJP must examine the flaws in its armor and get used to India’s Bharat paradigm, as anti-BJPism takes root after the TMC victory in West Bengal.