Foreign supporter accused of ISIS returns to Australia after six years of manhunt





A Sydney man accused of supporting ISIS terror group in Syria has been returned to Australia and faces multiple charges after a six-year manhunt, ABC reports. Mohamed Zuhbi, 30, arrived in Melbourne on Saturday after being deported from Turkey where he spent 18 months in prison for his dealings with Islamic State. He is wanted in Australia and the United States for his alleged role in the terrorist group and is expected to be charged by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) with six terrorism-related offenses during his seven years in Syria and Turkey. The arrest was the culmination of Operation Pengersick, a six-year AFP investigation, according to Deputy Commissioner Ian McCartney. AFP is expected to accuse Zuhbi of engaging in hostilities in Syria, supporting a terrorist organization and entering a declared area. The other three counts allegedly relate to helping other people fight in Syria, i.e. being a recruiter for the Islamic State. “Australia is working closely with our international security and law enforcement partners to support the management of terrorist threats abroad,” Deputy Commissioner Ian McCartney told ABC. “And as operations like this show, we are unwavering in our resolve to see these cases through. “We have a responsibility to prevent our citizens from contributing to violence and instability abroad.” Zuhbi left Australia eight years ago and became involved in the Syrian civil war, allegedly serving as a guard, bureaucrat and translator, but police also suspect he was helping recruit fighters for ISIS. . The FBI also accused him of helping two US citizens travel to Syria so that they could join the Islamic State, which Zuhbi had previously denied. Zuhbi is one of the very few Australians to return home after the bloody war in Syria. Most of the 200 or so Australians who lived or fought for ISIS in the Middle East have died or are languishing in dire conditions in detention camps and prisons in Syria and Iraq. After leaving Australia, Zuhbi said he worked as an aid worker with refugees on the Turkish-Syrian border between 2013 and 2015. He then dropped the radar for five years. Last year, the ABC revealed a Turkish court ruling that Zuhbi confessed to joining IS, joined the group, and completed weeks of religious and military training. However, he did not remain attached to the Islamic State when the tide turned on him and paid smugglers to help him flee to northwestern Syria. -with ABC







