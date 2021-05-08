Regulator shares discredited COVID conspiracy theories





PHOENIX (AP) An Arizona utility regulator has shared discredited conspiracy theories while trying to persuade energy and electricity providers not to require their employees to receive a COVID vaccine -19.

Arizona Corporation Board Member Jim OConnor said in an interview that government and media were covering the gunfire causing many deaths and people turning into human vegetables, but there is no evidence such problems, the Republic of Arizona reported on Saturday.

OConnor, a Republican, was elected last November to his national office as one of five members of the commission. He was a presidential voter for then-GOP candidate Donald Trump during his successful campaign in 2016.

OConnor said a source of his information was Ryan Cole, a doctor in Idaho who has made false and controversial statements about COVID-19.

The Annenberg Center for Public Policy at the University of Pennsylvania debunked several of Coles’ claims about COVID-19 vaccines on its website.

The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined that the vaccines are safe. Besides mild side effects such as pain and fever, the only serious side effects to date are very rare blood clots associated with any of the three vaccines and even rarer allergic reactions.

Commission records indicate that the OConnors office sent a video of Cole and an OConnor statement to at least four major utilities and a water utility trade group, asking senior officials to view the video before encouraging another employee to submit to this vaccine, the Republic. reported.

OConnor told the Republic he was concerned that Arizona utilities would impose a vaccine and that he was concerned about the health and safety of utility workers.

If people are willing to individually choose to be vaccinated, God bless them, he said. For those who haven’t left, I don’t want people to lose jobs, to lose income.

In March, during a committee meeting with utilities on preparing for summer peak demand on the power grid, OConnor asked officials from companies such as Arizona Public Service Co., Salt River Project, Southwest Gas Corp. and Tucson Electric Power if they made COVID mandatory. -19 vaccines.

None of the major utilities require the shots, but all have encouraged workers to get them.

CEO Mike Hummel of SRP, a water and electricity district that is not regulated by the commission, said he spoke with OConnor about vaccines after being contacted by OConnor.

We continue to see vaccines as a way out, Hummel said. What we have done is try to make the information available to the employees.

The Republic reported that OConnors’ awareness of utility leaders discouraging the vaccine was first reported by the Yellow Sheet Report, a subscriber-based newsletter that is a sister publication of the Arizona Capitol. Times.

