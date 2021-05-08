Boris Johnson invites other UK leaders to summit on Covid-19 recovery





Boris Johnson has invited the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to a summit on how the UK can recover from Covid-19 in a post-election olive branch that nevertheless rejects calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence. The Prime Minister wrote to Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford on Saturday evening congratulating them on being re-elected to their posts as Prime Minister of Scotland and Wales respectively. He did not mention Ms Sturgeons’ request for the UK government to approve a new independence referendum in the next few years, having made it clear that he did not plan to accept the request and would be willing to continue the Prime Minister to justice if she sought to hold a vote outside her legal powers. News and analysis, direct from Westminster to your inbox Instead, he proposed a summit meeting to discuss our common challenges and how we can work together in the months and years to come to overcome them. The offer follows repeated complaints that Mr Johnson has refused to hold meetings with decentralized administrations, delegating the task to Cabinet Minister Michael Gove instead. The Prime Minister told Ms Sturgeon and Mr Drakeford that the successful deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine was Team UK in action, adding: As the UK’s broad shoulders have supported jobs and businesses across the country length of the country, we know that economic recovery will be a serious shared responsibility as the damage from the pandemic runs deep. < class=""> Read more Boris Johnson is rising high but tough choices lie ahead Mr Johnson concluded: We will all have our own perspectives and ideas and we will not always agree, but I am convinced that by learning from each other we can rebuild better, for the benefit of the people we let’s serve. Earlier on Saturday Mr Drakeford said: This is truly a moment the Prime Minister should seize to restore relations across the UK, for serious consideration of how we can create the mechanisms that will allow us to work together in the future. . Not an approach that thinks of flying more Union Jacks on top of buildings, but proper and respectful relationships that recognize that sovereignty is now scattered among four parliaments in which we choose to pool it for common purposes.

