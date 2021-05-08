Author is only suspicious of advice from “China Hawk” | Time





Australia is moving down a dangerous path by ignoring its own range of expertise on China and listening only to “Chinese hawks,” says expert author Linda Jaivin. “The government should listen to a range of opinions and not have their ideological blinders on,” she told AAP. The US-born Australian Sinologist thinks we have one of the best Chinese skills in the Western world, but the current government only has ears for so-called Chinese hawks. At the same time, some politicians are “beating the drums of war”. “There is an obvious and demonstrable rhetoric of anti-Asian racism,” she said before qualifying. “I’m not saying the Chinese hawks are wrong. There are a lot of horrible things in China.” Australia’s relationship with its northern neighbor is at its lowest in decades, with punitive sanctions against Australian exporters and the prospect of international conflict over Taiwan and the South China Sea. There is also a dispute over the imposition of tough national security laws in Hong Kong and human rights concerns over the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang province. Half a dozen new books on China have hit shelves in recent weeks, but few authors are as qualified as Jaivin to explain how we got here. She first went to Beijing as a reporter in 1979, when bicycles outnumber cars and Mao suits were everywhere. Ten years later, she was showing rock star Billy Bragg around Tiananmen Square in Beijing when the two spotted an anti-government protest forming – the first signs of a mass movement that would culminate in the massacre of Tiananmen Square. And despite many years in China, Jaivin says she would be uncomfortable going back now: she is wary of hostage diplomacy and doesn’t want to see her Chinese friends in trouble with the authorities. Either way, the author wants Australians to understand that China is “so much more than Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party”, and to show how the country’s dynastic history influences state actions today. ‘hui. His latest book, The Shortest History of China, covers the juiciest parts of Chinese history in less than 300 pages. She explains Xi Jinping’s obsession with eradicating corruption by examining her record of former emperors and shows how China’s obsession with national unity stems from its colonization by imperialist powers, from a civil war and violent regional divisions dating back thousands of years. But with so many questions about China’s relations with the rest of the world, Jaivin is reluctant to speculate on what might happen next. “I don’t make predictions,” she says. The Shortest History of China is published by Black Inc. Australian Associated Press







