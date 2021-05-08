PM Modi welcomes handling of Maharashtra Covid-19, says CMO





Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone on Saturday with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take stock of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state and reportedly praised the efforts of Maharashtra government Vikas Aghadi in the fight against the second wave of the pandemic. Maharashtra, which has recorded the most cases and deaths during the pandemic, appears to have brought the second wave under control, especially in terms of medical care for those infected. Political circles have raised eyebrows at Modis’s appreciation, given the frequent and open exchange of words between union and Maharashtra ministers. According to the statement released by the office of chief ministers, Modi praised the government of Maharashtra for its handling of the second wave. He took information from the CM on the measures taken by the state government for the management of Covid-19. The CM informed the Prime Minister of the measures envisaged by the state in anticipation of a possible third wave of the pandemic, the statement added. Last week, at a Supreme Court hearing, the Solicitor General of India referred to Maharashtra’s model of providing medical care and oxygen and suggested that regions like Delhi should study it. Read also | SC working group to audit oxygen usage nationwide Thackeray also asked PM for an additional allowance of oxygen. Prime Minister Modi and the Center have guided Maharashtra in its fight against the virus from the start and this has also proven to be beneficial. Expressing its gratitude for this, the CM also thanked Modi for accepting some of the recommendations made by the government of Maharashtra, the statement added. Union ministers such as Harsh Vardhan and Prakash Javadekar and state ministers such as Rajesh Tope have clashed in recent weeks over vaccine and oxygen supplies. Additionally, the MVA-led state government has been consistently targeted by former CM and BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis for its handling of the pandemic. complained to the Prime Minister about the politicization of the leaders of the BJP on the issue of the pandemic. According to a congressional leader, the Prime Minister’s appreciation comes as a surprise. We have been very transparent in terms of cases and deaths unlike other states, he said. Political analyst Prakash Akolkar claimed that in praising Maharashtra’s chief minister, Modi indirectly criticized Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi and Mumbai, the country’s political and financial capitals are always compared to each other. In praising Thackeray, Modi excavated Delhi CM Kejriwal. He also pointed out that this was, in a way, a message to the leaders of Maharashtra BJP, Devendra Fadnavis, Pravin Darekar, who continue to target the Thackeray government on everything related to Covid-19, and added that it is known that Modi and Thackeray share a warm relationship. going back years. Meanwhile, CM Thackeray also wrote a letter to PM Modi requesting permission to develop a separate application for vaccination in order to prevent the CoWIN platform from malfunctioning. He said otherwise, the Center would have to develop dedicated CoWIN applications for each of the states. CM Maharashtra also requested the PM to design a medical framework through ICMR in which the Food and Drug Administration of the respective states can source vaccine stocks from other countries.

