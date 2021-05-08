Online speech shield under fire as Trump’s Facebook ban remains





WASHINGTON Behind Facebook’s decision to continue to suspend Donald Trump’s suspension from its platform is a much more complex and consequential question: the protections provided for businesses when the Internet was in its infancy 25 years ago have do they make sense when some of them have gone global? power stations with almost unlimited range?

Companies have provided a powerful megaphone to Trump, other world leaders and billions of users to voice their grievances, even those that are bogus or damage someone’s reputation, knowing that the platforms forms themselves were immune from liability for the content posted by users.

Now this shield is receiving a critical eye in the current climate of hostility towards Big Tech and the social environment of political polarization, hate speech and violence against minorities.

The debate is starting to take hold in Congress, and action this week by Facebook’s quasi-independent supervisory board confirming the company’s suspension of Trumps accounts could provide momentum to this legislative effort.

Under the Decency of Communications Act 1996, digital platform companies enjoy legal protection both for the content they broadcast and for the removal of publications they deem offensive. Protection from lawsuits and lawsuits applies to social media posts, uploaded videos, restaurant or doctor user reviews, classifieds, or the underworld of thousands of websites that profit from information false and defamatory on individuals.

Section 230 of the law, which describes the shield, was enacted when many of the most powerful social media companies did not even exist. This has allowed companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google to become the behemoths they are today.

Republicans accuse social media platforms of suppressing conservative voices and giving a stage to foreign leaders labeled as dictators, while Trump is banned. Democrats and civil rights groups denounce the digital presence of far-right extremists and accuse the platforms of spreading hate speech and stoking extremist violence.

For too long, social media platforms have hid behind Section 230 protections to censor content that deviates from their beliefs, said Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the senior Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee.

On this point, Trump and President Biden apparently agree. Trump, while president, called for the repeal of Section 230, calling it a serious threat to our national security and electoral integrity. Biden said during her campaign that she should be immediately removed from office, although he did not speak at length on the issue as president.

Facebook, with a strong lobbying presence in Washington and a desire to be part of any change, has spoken out in favor of revisions to Section 230. Congress should update the 1996 law to ensure it works as expected, said CEO Mark Zuckerberg. . And he offered a specific suggestion: Congress could require internet platforms to obtain legal protection only by proving that their systems for identifying illegal content are up to par.

Some critics see a smart bet in this, a requirement that could make it more difficult for small tech companies and startups to comply and ultimately benefit Facebook over smaller competitors.

Twitter and Google spokespersons declined to comment on the prospects for legislative action on Section 230 following the Facebook board decision; a Facebook spokesperson based in Menlo Park, Calif., did not immediately comment.

The decision announced by Facebook’s supervisory board confirmed Trump’s suspension, an extremely rare move based on the company’s conclusion that he had incited violence leading to the deadly Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill. But supervisors told Facebook to clarify the length of the suspension, saying its indefinite ban on the former president was unreasonable. The decision, which gives Facebook six months to comply, effectively postpones any possible reinstatement of Trump and places responsibility squarely on the company for that decision.

Trump was permanently banned after the Twitter riot, his favorite megaphone. But it was Facebook that played a pivotal role in both Trumps campaigns, not only as a way to talk to its over 32 million subscribers, but also as a fundraising giant by generating low contributions. amount through highly targeted advertising.

Facebook critics generally viewed the supervisory boards’ decision as positive. But some see the board as a distraction for Facebook to sidestep its accountability and to stave off action by Congress or the Biden administration. What needs to be addressed, critics insist, are the broader issues for the company, such as formidable power, market dominance, and the underlying business model of Facebook and the other tech giants that harvest the data. platform users and make them available to online advertisers so that they can identify consumers. target.

This is where the debate over changes to Section 230 comes in, as a key area for new social media regulation.

Gautam Hans, an expert in technology law and freedom of expression and professor at Vanderbilt University, said he found

