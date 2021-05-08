India sees deadliest day in pandemic with COVID-19 deaths exceeding 4,000

Family and loved ones wearing protective gear arrive on Saturday to cremate the bodies of deceased COVID-19 victims at an open-air crematorium on the outskirts of Bangalore. Manjunath Kiran / AFP via Getty Images

India reported highest daily death toll 4,187 people On Saturday, weeks after the start of the world’s worst wave of coronavirus cases, people are being deprived of hospital beds, oxygen and medicine.

In all, nearly 240,000 people in India have died from COVID-19, with infections reported exceeding 21 million.

It was a bitter turn for India, which had managed to see cases decrease over the winter. But at the end of March, a second wave gathered momentum and is now spreading relentlessly across the country, with around 400,000 new cases and more than 3,500 deaths reported every day.

But as bad as the official government numbers are, they are almost certainly underestimated.

“There is a dearth of tests,” Santosh Pandey, who resides near the holy city of Varanasi in northern India, told NPR in April. “No one gets tested, so the government figures for our district are totally wrong.”

Crematoriums across India have said that only a fraction of the bodies they receive each day are counted by the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly criticized for his handling of the crisis. He has not given a televised speech since April 20.

That same month, however, he organized a political rally with thousands of people gathered; masks and distancing in short supply. And he refused to stop a great hindu pilgrimage which attracted millions of people to bathe in the Ganges.

The Lancet, a medical journal, in an editorial called Modi’s COVID-19 response “inexcusable” and a “self-inflicted national catastrophe.”

And some Indians feel a sense of abandonment.

Medical supply chains have broken down and some hospitals are simply running out of medical oxygen. Families have been loaded to find their own cylinders for parents desperate to breathe.

India’s urban centers, including its capital, have so far borne much of the load.

In New Delhi, Holy Family Hospital is at 140% of capacity.

“It is almost impossible to sometimes walk in the [emergency room], “Dr Sumit Ray, head of intensive care at the hospital, told NPR Morning edition Thursday. “Individual hospitals are standing up and doing their best. But as a system in different parts of the country, we have collapsed.”

The virus is moving to rural areas, where the majority of Indians live, more than 1.3 billion people, where the lack of health care and testing facilities threatens to make the situation worse.

A strain known as B.1.617, first detected in India, is now dominant in several Indian states. Other more transmissible strains are also circulating, notably B.1.351, first identified in South Africa, and B.1.1.7, first found in the United Kingdom.

India’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been undermined by delays and shortages, although it is home to the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, the Serum Institute of India, located in the western city of Pune. So far, nearly 10% of Indians have received a dose of the vaccine and about 2% of Indians have been fully immunized.

Saturday, the Indian government announced the launch an drone program to get the shots delivered faster to more distant locations.

Last year, Modi imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown which helped contain the virus. Now calls are multiplying for another, but Modi has been hesitant to take a similar step. Lockdown led to desperation among migrant workers as well as a 24% economic contraction in the first quarter of 2020.

In the absence of national measures, several states take a piecemeal approach.

The states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in southern India each announced the latest lockdowns, with two weeks of restrictions set to go into effect from Monday.

Lauren Frayer of NPR contributed to this reportt.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.