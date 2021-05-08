Neat, calculated, calibrated | Opinion of investigators

This is how presidential spokesman Harry Roque described the administration’s strategy on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) dispute.

To the three Cs of Roques, President Duterte added another C, as a courtesy, in his televised speech on the evening of May 3: China remains our benefactor. Just because we have a conflict with China doesn’t mean we have to be rude and disrespectful.

Recalling his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, our president explained: Filipinos are hungry and you are not oblivious to this fact. So please just allow our fishermen to fish in peace, so there is no need to worry. If there is a brew, you call our attention and we can speak immediately to resolve the issue.

However, Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin Jr. was frank and calculated in his tweet: China, my friend, how politely can I say this? Let me see O GET THE FUCK OUT. He likened China to an ugly ox forcing your attention to a handsome guy who wants to be a friend; not to beget a Chinese province

The next day, Locsin apologized to his friend, Wang Yi (Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs). No one else, after Roque warns that the President does not approve of the use of profanity, especially in the area of ​​diplomacy, and that only the President, and not less important officials, can use profanity.

I think Locsins’ tweets were stung by the 78 under-answered diplomatic protests (as of April 26) his office has filed since President Duterte took office, accusing (May 3) the Chinese Coast Guard of observe, block, dangerous maneuvers, and radio challenges Philippine Coast Guard vessels.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana was more outspoken and calibrated (we will defend what is rightfully ours without going to war), and dispatched the gray Philippine Navy ships to patrol the WPS anyway. Pushing the benchmark one step further, the Philippine Coast Guard chased out seven Chinese militia ships from the WPS.

Foreign policy is the constitutional prerogative of the chief executive. The president, members of the cabinet and certain other officials are granted a [or executive] privilege against public disclosure with regard to state secrets relating to military, diplomatic and other state secrets (Senate v. Ermita, April 20, 2006).

For this reason, our officials may withhold information or secrets which, in their opinion, may compromise policies and strategies in relations with foreign states. They can undertake confusing short term tactics to gain long term strategies.

This may explain why our officials are sometimes intentionally ambiguous in their foreign policy statements. No permanent friends or permanent enemies, only permanent national interests are always the underlying truth.

What are the four Cs used for? What are we fighting for? In short, we are fighting for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) as applied by the arbitration award (AA) of July 12, 2016 on our maritime rights.

Unclos is a multilateral treaty and is part of international law. However, arbitral awards, such as the AA, rendered by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) or other tribunals are generally not part of international law and do not constitute precedents for future arbitrations. They are only binding on the parties.

I do not wish to devalue the trade-offs. As the chairman of the Philippine National CPA Group, I would be the last person to do so. I was just frankly saying a reality. (Besides me, the only other Filipino members of the PCA are International Criminal Court Judge Raul Pangalangan, Retired Judge Reynato Puno, and Retired Judge Jose Vitug.)

Is AA just a piece of paper? The answer deserves a future column. For now, let me just say that China does not recognize AA by arguing that WPS issues involve sovereignty and ownership over the characteristics of LAND; questions that only the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has jurisdiction to hear and decide.

This is why, basically, I reiterate my plea in my column of April 25 to accept the challenge of China to let the ICJ decide questions concerning the characteristics of the terrain in the WPS. Of course, China has a serving member of the ICJ; but the same goes for the other great powers (United States, Japan, France and Germany; in fact, the president of the ICJ or CJ is an American). Unlike arbitral awards, decisions of the ICJ have precedent value, are considered part of international law and are invariably implemented by the United Nations.

