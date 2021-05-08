Electricity price has risen again: PPP criticizes government for ‘inflation storm’ due to strict IMF conditions – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that strict conditions have been set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), therefore, there is an inflation storm in the country and the government has further increased the price electricity.

PPP Senators Palwasha Khan and Rubina Khalid, at a new joint conference, said the next budget will also be dictated by the IMF.

He said the government has found a new way to beg.

Senator Palwasha Khan said that strict conditions had been set by the IMF, therefore, there was an inflation storm in the country and the government had further increased the price of electricity.

She said people were lining up and the prime minister was alone in a dummy booth.

In this situation, I and the nation have reservations about the deal with the IMF. Shaukat Tarin also says the IMF conditions are cruel. People here are suffering from inflation and unemployment and the so-called mujahedin is visiting Saudi Arabia, she said.

She said we want to ask Sania Nishtar the one who gave permission for the banks to plunder and plunder the poor of Pakistan.

She said that Kashmir had already been handed over to India and why parliament was not taken in confidence.

On what basis did Modi become our brother? The US Secretary of State calls the Chief of the Army, and if anyone else has something to say, he calls the Chief of the Army as well. What is PM Imran Khan paid for? Shah Mehmood Qureshi says he will set new ground with India and Afghanistan. Are we a conquered nation and that is why Parliament is not taken in confidence? India infiltrated a few days ago, soldiers were martyred by gunfire from Afghanistan, said the head of the PPP.

Senator Khan said Shahzad Akbars’ conspiracy was exposed to the Supreme Court.

Shehzad Akbar wants to have a tragedy like Bangladesh in Pakistan. Shahzad Akbar is doing what was done in Bangladesh. This man first attacked the Supreme Court, now he attacks the provinces. Jahangir Tareen has received an NRO as legal action is taken against Asif Ali Zardari. On what basis is a reference made against Zardari? The Shahzad Akbars scandal broke, the conspiracy against justice failed. President, Prime Minister Farogh Naseem and Shehzad Akbar should have resigned but today Sindh was attacked, she said, calling for an investigation against Shahzad Akbar.

First, Hafeez Sheikh said the talks had gone under better conditions, but inflation and unemployment then rose. What were the IMF conditions in which the economy sank and people were crushed by inflation. These conditions should be submitted to parliament because the IMF rejected their request for review. Chicken and tomatoes have become 93 percent more expensive and milk 20 percent more expensive. On January 31, Imran Khan said that now people would receive relief, but that in May inflation rose to 12%, Palwasha Khan said.

Senator Rubina Khalid said the government was so failing that it couldn’t even give people sugar and flour. She said it was a tragedy that there was no end to the exploitation of the poor.

She said Imran Khan says no one will sleep hungry.

Explain what will happen to his family if he eats food after begging her and hurting her self-esteem, she asked. She said ministers did not know how to talk to government officials and did not have the capacity to resolve public issues.

Chief Minister Pakhtunkhwa and his team know nothing but holding photo ops. If the provincial health minister himself attends the Iftar dinners, who will follow the SOPs? she asked.

Private hospitals receive 30,000 rupees per patient daily. What is the health card used for? It is a way of spending public hospital funds and strengthening private hospitals. For God’s sake, have mercy on the people, you haven’t done anything for the poor so far, she said.

