More than 50 Palestinians injured in new clashes in Jerusalem: live | News from Al-Aqsa Mosque

Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday, as tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers prayed in the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on the holy night of Laylat al- Qadr.

Young Palestinians threw stones, set fires and demolished police barricades in the streets leading to the fortified gates of the Old City as Israeli security forces on horseback and in riot gear deployed stun grenades and guns. water cannons.

At least 64 people were injured, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. Israeli police said at least one officer was injured.

The clashes came the day after Israeli forces stormed Al-Aqsa and injured more than 200 Palestinians.

Tensions have mounted in the city, the occupied West Bank and Gaza throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes in East Jerusalem on land claimed by the Jewish settlers.

Israeli border guards have, in recent days, used skunk water, tear gas, rubber bullets and shock grenades to disperse sit-ins held in support of families threatened with eviction in Sheikh Jarrah’s neighborhood.

At least 205 Palestinians and 18 Israeli officers were injured in clashes on Friday, which sparked international condemnation and calls for calm.

1 hour ago (22:25 GMT)

Palestinians wounded at 64 in East Jerusalem

Doctors reported that at least 64 Palestinians have now been injured in the latest clashes with Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem, mostly from rubber bullets, stun grenades or beatings.

The injured include minors and a one-year-old child, and 11 people have been taken to hospital, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Israeli police said at least one officer was injured.

Injured Palestinian woman evacuated in clashes with Israeli police near Damascus Gate [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

2 hours ago (21:36 GMT)

Tens of thousands mark Laylat al-Qadr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

About 90,000 people gathered for the Laylat al-Qadr night prayers at Al-Aqsa, the third holiest site in Islam.

Laylat al-Qadr or the night of fate, are the most sacred prayers.

Palestinian devotees pray for Laylat al-Qadr in Al-Aqsa on Saturday [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP] Palestinians pray in the compound that houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as the Noble Shrine and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in the old city of Jerusalems [Ammar Awad/Reuters] About 90,000 gathered in Al-Aqsa for prayers [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

3 hours ago (21:14 GMT)

At least 53 Palestinians injured in Saturday night clashes

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 53 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police in East Jerusalem on Saturday evening.

Al Jazeeras Harry Fawcett, reporting from Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem, said there had been a repeated cycle of clashes and calm in the area between Palestinian protesters throwing plastic bottles and security forces women deploying stun grenades and foul-smelling skunk water.

We also saw clashes, with people dragged to the ground and beaten [by police] not to be arrested, but sent back on their way.

At least 53 Palestinians have so far been injured by Israeli police in East Jerusalem on Saturday evening, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. https://t.co/DJH18GxYbu Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) May 8, 2021

3 hours ago (20:21 GMT)

Police violently disperse Sheikh Jarrah protest

Mohammed el-Kurd, a Palestinian resident of Sheikh Jarrah, shared footage of Israeli police violently dispersing a sit-in of Palestinian protesters in the neighborhood.

In one video, a group of police are seen destroying tents and pushing people away from the protest site. Another clip showed an officer violently dragging a Palestinian woman along the road.

Israeli forces have gone mad in Sheikh Jarrah, beating everyone in sight, demolishing solidarity tents, using excessive force Impunity breeds fascism. The Occupation knows that it will not be held responsible by an accomplice international community. #SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/QlVkHCSegr mohammed el-kurd (@ m7mdkurd) May 8, 2021

As IOF continue to attack and arrest Palestinians at the Damascus Gate and Al-Aqsa Mosque, they suppress and brutalize protesters in Sheikh Jarrah. # JerusalemRevolts pic.twitter.com/UTPWTlTvx2 mohammed el-kurd (@ m7mdkurd) May 8, 2021

4 hours ago (19:52 GMT)

Arab League meeting likely won’t change much on the ground: analyst

An emergency Arab League meeting scheduled for Monday is unlikely to produce a change in Israel’s behavior unless Arab states, especially those with normalized relations with Israel, decide to take meaningful action, said Marwan Bishara, Senior Policy Analyst at Al Jazeeras.

Unless the Arab League takes a serious step, including warning some of those states that are normalizing relations with Israel, unless some of those Arab countries use their influence, be it diplomatic or otherwise, with Israel, I think we’ll just see more statements, Bishara said.

Statements that are perhaps strong in the denunciations and condemnations, but very short or weak on the plan of action to compel Israel, or its allies, not just the United States, to act to end the repressions of the Palestinians in Jerusalem.

4 hours ago (19:40 GMT)

Israeli police fire rubber bullets and skunk water to disperse protesters in Jerusalem neighborhood

Israeli police used rubber-coated bullets and skunk water to disperse protesters in the Jerusalems Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, an Al Jazeera correspondent said.

Hundreds of protesters are currently gathered near Othman Ben Afan Street, home to Palestinian families threatened with eviction, the correspondent added.

Israeli security forces arrest protester during protest by Palestinians against possible eviction of local Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood [Menahem Kahana/AFP]

4 hours ago (19:31 GMT)

Turkey Erdogan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa mosque

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday condemned the Israeli police raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

We strongly condemn Israel’s heinous attacks on our first #AlAqsaMosque qibla, which are sadly carried out every Ramadan, Erdogan wrote on Twitter.

We strongly condemn Israel’s heinous attacks on our first qibla #AlAqsaMosque, which are unfortunately carried out every Ramadan. As Turkey, we will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters in all circumstances. Recep Tayyip Erdoan (@RTErdogan) May 8, 2021

4 hours ago (19:26 GMT)

Senator Sanders: US must denounce expulsions from Jerusalem

US Senator Bernie Sanders, in a tweet on Saturday, called on the US government to make its position clear against the eviction of Palestinian families in the Jerusalems Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The United States must speak out firmly against the violence of government-allied Israeli extremists in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, and be clear that expulsions of Palestinian families must not proceed. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 8, 2021

5 hours ago (18:37 GMT)

What can prevent Palestinians from being expelled from Sheikh Jarrah?

Although Sheikh Jarrah represents only a tiny part of occupied East Jerusalem, the region is a major source of tension between Palestinians and Israelis.

A recent order to deport Palestinian families has sparked days of violent protests.

Despite international calls for restraint, protests are escalating. So why is the Sheikh Jarrah dispute so controversial?

5 hours ago (18:27 GMT)

Arab-Israeli NGO calls for end to raids on Al-Aqsa mosque

Arab-Israeli NGO called on senior Israeli officials to order security forces to end violent incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and to refrain from using excessive force against Palestinian worshipers and medical personnel .

In a letter to Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, attorney Wesam Sharaf of Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, said the incursions were life threatening. of the faithful and violated their right to freedom of worship.

the [Israeli polices] The dispersal of prayer sessions using excessive force and disproportionate and abusive means constitutes a serious violation of the constitutional right of the faithful to freedom of worship, in a clearly disproportionate manner, said Sharaf.

5 hours ago (18:22 GMT)

Not $ 1: US lawmaker calls for end to complicity in Israeli abuses

Over the past few years, US Congresswoman Betty McCollum has attempted to spark a debate in the United States about the billions of dollars Washington sends to Israel each year.

The Minnesota Democrat wants to know more about where the money is going, while making sure Israel does not use US military aid to commit human rights violations against Palestinians.

Last month, McCollum introduced his latest bill, which seeks to secure guarantees that US aid is not used in the abuse of Palestinian children, the destruction of Palestinian property, the withdrawal of Palestinians from the West Bank occupied or Israeli attempts to further annex Palestinian land. .

These horrific attacks on Palestinian worshipers are part of Israel’s military plan to expel more than 500 Palestinians from their homes in illegally occupied East Jerusalem. We should all stand up for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people #SaveSheikhJarrah https://t.co/wFbYWPbfXs Deputy Zarah Sultana (@zarahsultana) May 8, 2021

6 hours ago (18:08 GMT)

Israeli police block Israeli-Palestinian buses heading to Al-Aqsa

Israel’s national police chief said he was stepping up forces in Jerusalem ahead of the unrest expected in the coming days after the Friday protests.

Incredible sight: Thousands of Palestinian citizens in Israel walk towards Al-Aqsa after Israeli police block their buses. Tonight is the Night of Kadir, one of the holiest nights in Islam. The Israeli police are once again working hard to wreak havoc. pic.twitter.com/GN06QmZ4JJ Louis Fishman (@Istanbultelaviv) May 8, 2021

Thousands of Palestinians were to return to Al-Aqsa Mosque after dark for the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Qadr.

TV footage showed buses of Muslim worshipers from Israeli Arab towns stopped by police on the main road to Jerusalem.

News of the roadblock spread across social media, drawing hundreds of young men from nearby Arab villages and Jerusalem.