LORD ASHCROFT: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds must now help me ban lion hunting trophies

For years I have been deeply concerned about the plight of lions in South Africa.

Specifically, I lobbied to end the barbaric industry of captive-bred lions.

Last summer, I published Unfair Game, in which I exposed the terrible truth about what it really means.

The breeding of lions in captivity operates under the aegis of the respectable tourist trade, but in reality this means that thousands of lions have been bred and then exploited in the most cruel way imaginable simply for profit, while also risking the human health.

Now, thanks in part to my campaign, this scandal finally seems to want to end.

Lions are meant to be wild creatures, free to roam the land as they always have. Yet in South Africa, over the past 30 or 40 years, thousands of people have been designed for disgusting and depressing lives.

A few days after their birth, these poor creatures are torn half blind from their mother and placed in tourist facilities and lodges. There, well-meaning but naive strangers pay large sums of money to pet them.

When the animals are no longer cute and cuddly, they are caged, beaten, and drugged until they are old enough to be slaughtered.

This often happens for “ sport ” or pleasure in a so-called canned hunt, in which wealthy tourists pay tens of thousands to “ hunt ” a lion when in fact all that ‘they do is chase a tame creature into an enclosed space and then shoot it.

Finally, their body parts and bones are stripped and shipped by crime syndicates to China, where they have great value as traditional “medicine”.

No one should doubt the magnitude of this problem: there are around 12,000 captive-bred lions in South Africa today, compared to a wild population of just 3,000.

As the world emerges from the Covid-19 crisis, what should alarm everyone is that lions are carriers of various zoonotic diseases that also threaten humans. It is more than just an animal welfare crisis.

A veterinarian veterinarian cited in my book, Dr Peter Caldwell, believes that a major public health incident will occur in Asia due to the rampant consumption of lion bones by its people.

Another expert who contributed to my book, Professor Paul van Helden of Stellenbosch University, is an authority on animal tuberculosis.

He told me about the risk of lions transmitting TB to humans during their lifetimes and through their bones after death.

The good news is that a few days ago a major breach was made in this disturbing industry.

Barbara Creecy, South Africa’s Minister for the Environment, has announced that she wants to implement the recommendations of an independent committee that has spent months examining management, husbandry, hunting, trading and handling lions as well as elephants, leopards and rhinos.

The result is that the breeding and hunting of lions in captivity is now in the process of being banned, as are all tourist interactions with captive lions and the sale of bone products, for example from this trade. It is a triumphant step forward in the march to eradicate this offense against nature.

Last year I wrote to Ms. Creecy and sent her a copy of my book. Along with dozens of others, I also testified before the independent committee that she appointed and sent each of its 25 members a copy of my book.

Although I am an outsider, I have invested substantial resources in exposing the horrors of lion breeding and funded a 700,000 secret investigation into this shameful trade.

I understand that my contribution has gone a long way in convincing all parties that lion breeding has tarnished South Africa’s brand image in the world, regardless of the suffering of the animals themselves. Ms. Creecy deserves praise for addressing this issue.

I know from personal experience that the small group of people in South Africa who control the lion trade are powerful, well organized and ruthless.

I know Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds are passionate supporters of animal welfare

Only their intimidation allowed the exploitation of big cats to flourish. Anyone who stands in her way is potentially risking their life, but Ms Creecy has been open and courageous enough to examine the facts and act in ways her predecessors were unwilling or unable to do.

The Mail on Sunday must also be recognized for the role it played in bringing this outrage to light by devoting extensive coverage to my various lion investigations, starting with my decision in 2018 to save a lion raised in captivity, which I called Simba, certain death.

I know that every word the Department of Security has put out on this has given a boost to activist groups in South Africa such as the Blood Lions. It is a tribute to the power of press journalism.

Now that the South African cabinet has endorsed the recommendations Ms Creecy endorsed, it is up to her parliament to vote on the issue and uphold the law. I am convinced that other battles await us. I will do what I can to help fight these battles.

I also understand that recent developments do not automatically mean the end of this sordid situation. That is why I will watch carefully to make sure that no quarter is given to the sick people who chair it.

A question I get asked often is what should happen to the lions currently living in captivity. There are no easy answers.

It should be remembered that these animals were only bred to be killed, as described above. Many are genetically weakened by inbreeding. None have the capacity to survive in the wild.

However, an independent audit must first take place to establish the exact number of captive lions that exist.

Then all sick and injured animals must be slaughtered.

After that, scientists and vets will have to figure out how much can be saved if homes for them can be found.

I know from my own experience rescuing Simba that there is a dearth of decent places and trustworthy caretakers. Inevitably, bold decisions will have to be made, but they will be taken to achieve the larger goal of ending the phenomenon of captive lion breeding.

This brings me to the UK government. Earlier in this newspaper I called on the UK to join Australia, France, USA and the Netherlands in introducing new laws banning the importation of lion trophies into this country .

Despite a lot of talk, there has been little action so far. While I am the first to acknowledge that the government has been concerned about the Covid-19 crisis for the past 12 months, I know Boris Johnson and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, are passionate supporters of animal welfare.

I also know that they are well aware of this problem, having received my book last summer.

Lord Goldsmith, the Minister for the Environment, is also very hot on this subject.

These three influential people must use the tools at their disposal to take action in favor of Commonwealth member South Africa by implementing a British ban as soon as possible. Not to do so would be a dereliction of duty.

