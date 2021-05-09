Former Puducherry CMV Narayanasamy urges PM Modi to declare full lockdown in country – The New Indian Express





Through Express press service PUDUCHERRY: As the covid-19 pandemic worsens day by day, former Pondicherry Chief Minister and former Union Minister of State V Narayanasamy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately declare the lockdown total of the country, so that the chain of transmission of the virus can be controlled. He also called for the release of a financial envelope of 6,000 rupees per month to be given to the families of individuals living without work during the crisis. In a letter to the Prime Minister on Saturday, Narayanasamy pointed out that in the past week more than 4 lakh people have been affected by COVID and around 3,700 to 4,000 people die every day. He noted that this was due to the oxygen shortage in hospitals and the unavailability of oxygen beds, intensive care beds in medical colleges and public and private hospitals. “Parents of patients run to various hospitals while their parents are in ambulances, cars and auto rickshaws with oxygen cylinders. The unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 has also claimed the lives of younger people. The vaccine supply from manufacturers is not adequate, which is why the vaccination program is stuck in a slow phase. The daily bodies of those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 are piling up, ”he added. He also mentioned that the pandemic had taken a toll on the Indian economy. He noted that the economy suffers from unemployment and unorganized work. In addition to the fact that millions of people stopped earning money and many lost their jobs as several families struggled to secure financial support, he urged Prime Minister Modi to immediately release a financial package for these. families. He also referred to party leader Rahul Gandhi’s call for the Indian government to opt for a full lockdown for at least 15 days to a month in order to stop the spread of the virus.

