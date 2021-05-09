The New York Times was ready for Trump’s frenzy: ex-CEO





NEW YORK – In his eight years as CEO of The New York Times, UK executive Mark Thompson increased paid digital subscriptions to 5 million, an unprecedented figure among US news publications.

The “Gray Lady” saw an increase in subscriptions under President Donald Trump, even as the former president continued to attack the publication. Can The Times Continue To Grow In The Post-Trump Era?

Nikkei asked Thompson, who was at The Times from 2012 until last year, how he continued the digital transformation of the 170-year-old newspaper and the seeds he planted for future growth.

Q: Were you convinced that the NYT could thrive in the digital age when you became CEO?

A: When they asked me to think about joining The Times, I researched and thought about it quite carefully as an investor. Becoming the CEO of a company is like becoming an investor. You invest your time and your reputation.

Former New York Times CEO Mark Thompson

So what’s the return? What growth can we see? What’s the risk?

At The Times, it was quite risky because they had really tried to grow up and found it quite difficult in digital. The printed numbers looked disturbing. But I also thought the potential was huge. When I was a subscriber in England I thought it was the best newspaper in the world.

There are hundreds of millions of people around the world with English as their first or second language and a college degree. This number will increase rapidly. More and more people are used to paying for digital content, it is getting a lot easier on the phone.

And we, as an industry, are getting smarter. We are improving in terms of loyalty, better in marketing.

Digital subscription companies are kind of a machine. It is a relatively simple machine and as long as your acquisition and retention of subscribers and your pricing power is strong, as the machine grows it becomes more profitable.

Q: Where did you start?

A: The challenge for traditional media organizations is to create a dynamic in which the type of new audiences, new digital products, new things the business is going to do, reliably grow faster than traditional businesses decline.

Now, at the end of the day, you can’t be sure that this will continue until the traditional activities are gone, which is probably 20 years from now, 15 years from now.

It’s like a big boat sailing towards rocks. You need to spin the wheel and have enough power to miss the rocks and hit the open sea again and succeed.

We started to experiment with fun projects. It’s very easy for news agencies to go digital like a trip to the dentist. “It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be painful, it’s going to be scary. You are all going to hate this.”

We started to try to make it more positive and we added projects like the NYT kitchen. We said we were going to get everyone in the room, reporters, editors, designers, and we’re going to do a nice thing.

We started to hire people, new people. This did not prevent the newsroom. We were basically saying to the newsroom, “What do you need? We know you have very large existing operations. If you need scientific data, engineers and product specialists will give it to you. We won’t. not asking to fire people. We’re just going to invest the extra money. “

Most members of the newsroom are more focused on publishing the print newspaper of tomorrow than on the digital future.

The idea of ​​a CEO coming down and saying, “Can I give you more money?” it was fairly new. They expected the CEO to come and say, “We’re going to have to cut costs.” And it helped.

We have to be realistic. If you’re trying to win a digital transformation battle where the first thing to do is fire people, it’s tough.

Q: Wasn’t it difficult to increase costs as printing revenues declined?

A: The mistake many newspapers and broadcasters make is to think that you can do it inexpensively.

Here is an example close to the parallel, that of the automotive industry. What is happening is basically, electric vehicles are being built in new factories with new staff. Even old car manufacturers are finding that you want to start from scratch with a new factory, new workers, new skills, and new ways of making vehicles. You need people who understand battery technology.

You can’t have a factory where you make electric vehicles and internal combustion vehicles on the same assembly line.

It took Elon Musk billions of dollars to build a successful business. I don’t think for newspapers it’s billions of dollars, but hundreds of millions. You can’t just do it from the side while producing your journal.

People assumed it could be done while keeping profitability at its current level. But the job of the business is to maintain its profitability and to transform itself completely at the same time.

Q: How has the workplace changed?

A: In 2015, the leaders were working really well together and started to gain momentum.

We wanted a sports team, a great sports team, which has engineers, which has journalists and go, rather than using the kind of structures of the print age, where all the different departments think. that they have the right to say no. You can get very bureaucratic in this type of organization.

In 2015, we spent about eight months getting together for half a day, every week, and fighting over what strategic direction we’re headed in? What is important to us? What are we trying to do? What can we agree on? It took months and months of talking about this. We finally got there and we announced it to the rest of the staff.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at a press conference in September 2020. “Incredibly divisive and lively national reporting that interests the world is good for The Times,” said Thompson.

But even then, it took a few more years for that to happen. In 2016, 2017, literally every employee in the staff survey was asked, do you understand the strategy, do you support the strategy? They would say, “Yes, we know that. We understand what we’re doing and we’re okay with it.”

We started going into this new structure and it unlocked something and suddenly organizations are moving very quickly. So we had teams led by 25 and 30 year olds. They try things out for themselves and then come and talk to us about what they were doing. They weren’t asking for permission. They were just doing. Before, even small decisions had to come directly from the organization. These guys, these kids, were making decisions without asking people.

By 2020, we have demonstrated a lot of momentum in the business and our ability to grow audiences – especially digital subscribers – which gave me a lot of confidence that the business could have a bright future.

We were growing digital business and digital subscribers, but in reality we were reducing marketing costs slightly. Often times for a subscription business that is struggling, one of the signs is that you have to spend more and more to get the next new marginal subscribers.

Q: President Trump has been one of the main reasons for your success. Can the NYT continue to grow in the post-Trump era?

A: If you stop the stopwatch in October 2016, the Times was already going digital before it arrived. Trump was about four years old after I debuted.

I would be the first person to say that an incredibly divisive and lively national story that interests the world is good for The Times.

What I would say is that we were more ready for Trump than anyone. On the commercial front, we have more or less brought order to the digital world. We have created a much better digital product. And we already have more reporters in the newsroom. And we invested in politics, especially in 2016. So we were kind of ready.

I also want to say that there is hope, that at least part of what we have been doing – investing in journalism, trying to think more of the audience, trying to think seriously about the smartphone, trying to come up with parallel products. like crossword, cooking, wirecutter and all the rest – I think there might be lessons for other people.

Some people say, “Well, that can’t be done.” And they look at us and say, at least, “It can be done. Maybe we can do it too.”

