New flash point in the East China Sea

The Senkaku Islands have become the new flashpoint between Japan and China in the East China Sea (ECS). As China has stepped up its campaign to assert its claim to the territories it calls the Diaoyu Islands, Japan has tried to give the United States back its sovereign rights over the region.

The two countries are preparing to improve their military readiness, in particular the radar and missile systems in the region. The total area of ​​the disputed islands is approximately 81,000 square miles and the number of islands is eight. According to the US Energy Information Administration’s file, the ECS has about 200 million barrels of oil.

Historical records indicate that Japan officially claimed the Senkaku Islands in 1895. And some of the Japanese have occupied these islands for 120 years. However, it was not until World War II that America occupied these territories from Japan. But subsequently, Japan brought them back under its control. Until the 1960s, China paid virtually no attention to Senkaku, according to records. However, the year 1969 proved to be a watershed moment for China in Senkaku’s recent history. The potential for offshore oil development has drawn China’s attention to the island chain. China discovered in 1979 that there was a huge oil field in the region, experts say.

In January, China passed its coast guard law to increase its presence in and around the Senkaku Islands. This prompted Yoshihide Suga’s government to revise the Japanese Coast Guard law in order to shoot any intruder who attempts to disembark on these islands. What changed the status quo in favor of Japan was the purchase of three islands of the Senkaku group by the government from an individual who owned them in 2012. Since then, the presence of the Chinese Coast Guard around the islands has ‘is increased. Precisely, the routine confrontation between the two nations on the islands has reached a critical point.

China’s land claims over the SCE are unfounded. But China cites historical documents to back up its claim to these islands. In 2013, according to media reports, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated: The Diaoyu Islands are a matter of sovereignty and territorial integrity. Of course, this is China’s central interest.

Such statements are rare from the Chinese government, and when they are released, they really indicate something serious. In the Chinese political lexicon, the central interest is meant to be an area of ​​vital importance to the country’s territory and sovereign identity. The term “core interests” is specifically reserved for areas of greatest concern and security related, such as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Tibet and Taiwan. Therefore, it is strictly maintained that in such areas there is no room for maneuverability. This brings out the message that Beijing views the Senkaku Islands dispute as a major concern in bilateral relations with Tokyo.

The American position on the Senkaku Islands is remarkable. Since Richard Nixon came to power in 1969 as the 37th President, the United States has maintained that territorial sovereignty over the Senkaku Islands must be settled by the three warring parties involved, namely Japan, Taiwan and China. . This position continued until 1995. But from 1996, during the reign of President Bill Clinton, American policymakers offered a new perspective on the disputed island. US diplomats have expressed the view that the Senkaku Islands are covered by Article 5 of the US-Japan Security Treaty as a territory under Japanese administration. From this position, Washington took a proactive step in 2014 under the presidency of Barack Obama. He became the first sitting US president to declare that the United States will defend the Japanese islands in the event of an attack. This made the country’s position quite clear on these disputed islands. In addition, in February 2017, President Donald Trump took another step to affirm the commitment of the Americas to the security of the Senkaku Islands. In an official joint statement issued with then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump specifically pointed out that the US-Japan security treaty applies to the Senkaku Islands. And also, the statement made public that the United States opposes any unilateral action aimed at challenging the Japanese administration on the Senkaku Islands.

In fact, the Chinese policy of the Trump era was nothing less than a great war of nature against Beijing, a sustained aggressive attitude both towards its neighbors and towards the great powers of the world, especially the United States. United. His policies towards China symbolized two distinct strands: one, the policies personally pursued by Trump, and two, the policies led by Chinese experts serving in his administration. It was a virtual war against Xi Jinping’s regime. Therefore, when then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Japan in October 2017, he made a public appeal to counter China by forming an alliance of democracies.

Once again, the joint US-Japanese military exercises around the Senkaku Islands under Trump have heightened preparedness for any armed intervention by China. In fact, Lieutenant-General Kevin Schneider, the commander of the joint military exercise in October 2017, made it clear the real intentions behind the exercise, when he said: The United States is 100% absolutely steadfast in their commitment to assist the Japanese government with the defense situation of the Senkaku Islands. It’s 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Thus, Tokyo has all ensured Washington’s support for its continued control and safeguard of these mineral-rich islands in the East China Sea.

The massive U.S. support for Japan on the islands was more than enough for China to understand what actions would follow in the event that Beijing attempted to force its rule over Senkaku.

However, the so-called normalization of Sino-Japanese relations is a misnomer. In 2018, China and Japan celebrated the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Peace and Friendship Treaty, but the global situation rapidly deteriorated as the Covid-19 came with a barrage of charges against China for spreading the pandemic. That same year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang paid a first visit to Japan in May, and in October, Premier Abe visited China.

On the ECS, China and Japan agreed to strengthen maritime crisis management, establish a diplomatic consultation mechanism and sign a maritime rescue agreement. However, Sino-Japanese relations will always be awkward as there are several potential points of confrontation. The problems in the South China Sea and the East China Sea, the traditional rivalry between the two Asian giants, a growing and sustained presence of US military support behind Japan and a new alliance called QUAD – a consortium of the United States, L ‘Australia, India and Japan to prevent the great Chinese expansion in the region – have certainly strained bilateral Sino-Japanese relations.

Therefore, the current ECS crisis is just the tip of the iceberg. China’s claim to the Senkaku Islands will only deteriorate bilateral relations with Japan. These massive expansion plans, whether in the form of the Belt and Road Initiative or the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, all threaten the peace and quiet in and around the region. In addition, the long repression of democratic rights in Hong Kong, Taiwans continued to claim sovereignty, Tibetans have long drawn war for recognition of their uniqueness, torture on Uyghur Muslim minorities and other ethnic groups in Xinjiang, and finally, a contested claim by many neighbors over the South China Sea are Beijing’s continuing problems.

Muscle power and the economic debt trap in the name of aid have not yielded the desired results for China to claim a world leadership role. Forget the world, in Asia itself few nations are ready to accept Beijing’s hegemony.

(The writer is an expert in international affairs)