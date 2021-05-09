Saudi, Pakistani leaders reaffirm support for Palestinians





Karachi, Pakistan

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Saturday reaffirmed their full support for “all legitimate rights” of the Palestinians, in particular their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The reaffirmation was made during a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Jeddah, according to a joint statement released by Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

“In the constructive spirit of the discussions, the two sides reaffirmed their full support for all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, in particular their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state with former borders. 1967 and East Jerusalem as the capital. , in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant UN resolutions, ”the statement read.

Khan is on a three-day visit to the Kingdom.

Welcoming the recent agreement between the Pakistani and Indian military to honor a 2003 ceasefire on the Kashmir border, MBS stressed the importance of dialogue between the two nuclear-powered neighbors to resolve the issues in suspense, in particular the long-standing dispute over Jammu and Kashmir, to “ensure peace and stability in the region”.

Addressing the situation in Afghanistan, both sides, stressing that an inclusive, broad and comprehensive political settlement is the only way forward, urged the Afghan parties to seize the opportunity.< historique >> to achieve a political settlement in this war-torn country. .

The two leaders agreed to continue mutual consultations on the fragile Afghan peace process, aimed at ending the decades-long conflict in Afghanistan.

Middle East

They also expressed their support for political solutions in Syria and Libya, as well as for the efforts of the UN and its envoys in this regard.

Stressing the need for effort< concertés >> from Muslim countries to fight extremism and violence, reject sectarianism and strive to achieve international peace and security, they reaffirmed that “ terrorism cannot and must not be associated to no religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group. “

The two sides also stressed the importance of supporting efforts to find a comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Yemen on the basis of the Gulf Initiative and its implementation mechanism, the results of the comprehensive national dialogue and relevant Security Council resolutions.

They condemned attacks by “terrorist groups and militias, including Houthi militias”, by ballistic missiles and drones on Saudi territory.

“They expressed serious concern about the threats to the security of oil exports and the stability of energy supplies, which are vital for the progress and development of the region and its peoples,” the statement continued.

Khan praised the Kingdom’s role in resolving the crisis in Yemen.

Discussions also focused on stepping up cooperation in other areas, including energy, science, technology, agriculture and culture. The two sides expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation in bilateral military and security relations and agreed to further strengthen the collaboration and cooperation to achieve the mutually agreed goals.

