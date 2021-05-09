Boris Johnson will approve reopening of hotels and theaters and pubs and restaurants serving food and drink indoors

BORIS Johnson will give Britain the green light tomorrow to take the biggest step towards normal life.

The Prime Minister will approve plans to reopen hotels and theaters and pubs and restaurants to serve food and drink indoors.

4 Boris Johnson set to give Britain the go-ahead to take the biggest step towards normal life Credit: AFP

4 Pubs and restaurants will serve food and drink indoors from May 17th Credit: Akira Suemori – The Sunday Times

He is expected to endorse the move when scientists present him with new evidence of low infection rates and a reduced risk of loosening restrictions.

The final decision will be made at a Covid Cabinets operations committee meeting tomorrow, which will give business a week to prepare for step three of the four unlock stages on May 17.

An insider said: The number of people dying or hospitalized has dropped dramatically in recent weeks and with two-thirds of adults now vaccinated, the risk of the virus spreading is also quite low.

At this point, there is no indication that the Prime Minister will slam the breaks in his roadmap out of lockdown or want to slow it down.

But hell wants to weigh all the evidence first before pulling the starting gun for the next stage.

4 Cinemas resume their activities with social distancing measures from May 17 Credit: PA

4 Venues such as Wembley Stadium will accommodate up to 10,000 spectators Credit: Alamy

From Monday week, pubs and restaurants will be able to reopen completely, but previous limits on who can sit together will still apply indoors.

Outside, however, the rule of six will be lifted to allow gatherings of up to 30 people.

Theaters and cinemas will resume their activity with social distancing measures. Indoor performances and sporting events can take place with half-full venues not exceeding 1,000 people.

Outdoor events can accommodate up to 4,000 or half capacity and larger venues such as Wembley Stadium will accommodate up to 10,000.

Hotels and guesthouses will be able to reopen and people from different households will be able to enjoy a break together.

It is also the date of the start of the resumption of trips abroad, as part of the classification of traffic lights unveiled on Friday.

Indoor mixing will be allowed again starting next week, meaning people will be able to travel and stay overnight with other people. The earlier multiple household limits and the rule of six will still apply.

Guest lists for weddings, baptisms and other life events will increase to 30.