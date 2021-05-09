The Republican Party becomes a Trump franchise





A similar takeover of a ruling party took place in India in 1969.

SARS-CoV-2, the pandemic that revealed itself to the world’s horror in Wuhan towards the end of 2019, has the capacity to kill not only human beings but the political careers of leaders who believed themselves unmatched by their opponents . President Donald Trump was heading for victory until the virus hit his country and damaged his reputation as a manager, a perception that has eclipsed the reality that the Trump presidency has given a boon to the exact same segment of the community. American company which had benefited enormously from it. several presidents from Reagan. The United States Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, has ensured that Big Money remains the dominant influence in electoral contests, which has ensured the success of several candidates who place the interests of the hyper-rich minority above those of the rest. President Joe Biden has proposed a course of action that can transform the United States for the better, just as Franklin D. Roosevelt did. It is at risk of being stillborn due to the power of name-only Democrats (DINOs) like Joe Mancini to block the legislation needed to make Bidens’ vision of an opportunity for all a reality. In his final months as President of the United States, Donald Trump understood that it’s not just billionaires that matter, but ordinary citizens as well. If he had proposed the same measures that Joe Biden is now submitting to the US Senate, the Republicans in this august body would have supported them. Because it is no longer a Trump but a Biden presidency, they oppose the very measures Trump had hesitated to suggest. After giving billions of dollars in tax breaks and subsidies to the hyper-rich, Trump was prepared to spend so generously on the rest of society. After all, it wasn’t his money that was going to be spent, but rather the dollars printed by the Federal Reserve. Despite this willingness to play the role of Santa Claus, Trump was defeated because of the Covid-19 pandemic that seemed out of control for much of the final year of his White House tenure. The spread of the pandemic secured the victory of Joe Biden. It is true that vaccines have been developed at lightning speed because of the huge sums of money thrown at Big Pharma by President Trump. If he had instead directed these funds to universities and research institutes, it would have resulted in more and better vaccines. But few universities or institutes have the lobbying capacity of Big Pharma, which has long benefited from research by others and blocking substitutes imported from countries like India or produced domestically. The vaccine superpower is India, though regulatory and other bottlenecks to production and innovation were removed earlier than many of them in March 2021 thanks to the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The country he has ruled since 2014 awaits the prosecution of those responsible for so much death and so much misery that darkened the first months of 2021 in India. If the cause is a bio-terrorist attack, it came from a predictable source, and barriers to the disaster should have been built, such as a sufficient number of oxygen concentrators scattered across the country as well as many more vaccines and drugs. drugs than what had been the case. the situation even after the outbreak of the pandemic. It is difficult, often very difficult, to do something beneficial in India, but it is very easy for the interested parties to prevent such actions from taking place, so strict are the binding regulations and the powers of the officials who administer them. are so huge. After each failure caused by an overabundance of regulation that slows or stifles, the standard response is always more regulation. Buddies love such a system, while others despair. Now that the Republican Party has become Trump’s Party, the definition of Republicans in Name Only (RINO) has been changed for those who opposed such a transformation. It should be remembered that a similar takeover of a ruling political party also took place in India. In 1969, Indira Gandhi converted the Congress Party into a family business, and the other (formerly?) Sizeable National Party besides the BJP has since been a family business. As prime minister, PV Narasimha Rao sought to bring his party back to where it was before its complete takeover by the Nehru family, and was defeated at the polls in 1996 by the formation of the Tiwari Congress. The toxic effect of this on the Prime Minister combined with the relentless personal attack on Rao by what has been called the Sonia Duo (Arjun Singh and ND Tiwari) which has lasted since the time Ottavio Quattrocchi was cleared by Rao to leave India until almost the last days. of Raos’ life, when he was unsure whether the following night would be spent at home or in prison following criminal charges hanging over his head. Donald Trump has a ruthless streak within him that has helped keep most of his party leaders loyal to him. If the Republican Party did not become a Trump franchise, a beneficiary could be Ivanka Trump. She who will be helped by the success of Jared Kushners in drawing up the Abrahamic accords, which represent a breakthrough as important as that of the Sadat-Begin Camp David agreement of 1978. If the midterm elections of 2022 turned out badly for Democrats following DINO’s sabotage of Bidens plans, Trump would dominate the Republican Party. This would considerably weaken the GOP. Despite Roberts’ Supreme Court, people in the United States are not ready to back down rather than move forward socially. More than her father seems to do, Ivanka can understand that any effort to replicate the doctrine of racial supremacy that has been woven into too much of the Trump administration’s policies would be in vain. Even among white citizens in the United States, the majority accept the reality of a multiracial society. Friendships and marriages are now commonplace. US Presidents such as Lyndon B. Johnson and now Joseph R Biden are adopting measures that take into account such inevitability. Biden’s Democrats winning in 2022 will be good for the United States, even if a loss for them would prevent Republicans from becoming a family business. It was among the disappointments of the Clinton-infused Obama era that the symbolism of the first black president of the United States became a substitute for many real measures that were necessary to ensure social justice through good economic policy. The rich were bailed out by Obama at the expense of the poor and the middle class, as Hank Paulson first and later Larry Summers wanted. If President Biden were to succeed despite DINOs, his societal legacy would be far greater than that of the first non-white American president. The United States must address its socio-economic problems, if it is to successfully face the existential challenge posed by Cold War 2.0, just as India must. If the DINOs succeeded in blocking the Biden plan, they would cripple their own presidency and the Democratic Party. If the RINOs were successful after a Republican setback in 2022, they would ensure that the Republican Party looked to the future rather than remain obsessed with the past.

