Rebuilding ties requires the 1992 consensus, Ma said, but the Continental Affairs Council said history has already turned the corner. By Chen Yun and William Hetherington / reporter, with editor

Former Chairman Ma Ying-jeou () yesterday criticized the Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) for the state of Taiwan-China relations and urged it to recognize the so-called 1992 consensus. Speaking at a Taipei symposium on Taiwan-China relations, Ma said President Tsai Ing-wens () administration failed to find an alternative to consensus and fostered bad sentiment towards China. The 1992 consensus, a term that former Continental Affairs Council Chairman Su Chi () admitted in 2006, admitted in 2000 refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese government that both sides recognize that there is a China, with each side having their own interpretation of what China means. Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times American and European think tanks have warned of a possible military conflict in the Taiwan Strait over the next six years, and the international community has called on Taiwan and the United States to engage in dialogue with China, he said. he said, adding that this should be done in recognition of the consensus. The two sides of the strait must restore or rebuild a common political base, he said. Recognition of consensus would be necessary for Tsai to fulfill his election promise to maintain the status quo in cross-strait relations, he added. Tsai and the DPP tarnished the 1992 consensus by equating it with the framework of one country and two systems, he said, adding that the Taiwan Affairs Bureau was not denying that consensus meant one. China, with different interpretations. The Constitution of the Republic of China does not authorize two Chines, nor one China and one Taiwan. If Tsai made this clear, there might be room for cross-strait dialogue, he said. Ma called on both sides of the Strait to seek better relations and show goodwill. Taipei and Beijing could build a bridge of peace if the two sides could return to the situation of not recognizing each other’s sovereignty, but also not denying each other’s right to rule, he said, adding that this was necessary to prevent war. The Continental Affairs Council said Beijing has already defined consensus as meaning the one-China principle, with no room for another interpretation. In a speech on January 2, 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping () said that unification with Taiwan as one country, two systems was inevitable, and although Beijing would exhaust all options for peaceful unification , that would not exclude the use. of military force. His speech made it clear that Beijing’s interpretation of the consensus meant that Taiwan would be annexed to the one country, two systems model, the council said. The result of last year’s presidential election clearly demonstrated that the Taiwanese strongly oppose the application of a one country, two systems formula to Taiwan, he said. History has already turned the page of the 1992 consensus. It is no longer necessary to discuss it any longer, he added. Additional reporting by Chung Li-hua

