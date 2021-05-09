PBNU: National Insight Test is offensive, disgusting and violates human rights, Jokowi must cancel





Report by Tribunnews reporter Larasati Dyah Utami TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The Board of Directors of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) strongly urged President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to cancel the National Insight Test (TWK) on 1351 ASN KPK candidates for human rights violations (HAM ). This request was conveyed by the PBNU Institute for Human Resources Studies and Development (LAKPESDAM) in a statement signed Wednesday by PBNU LAKPESDAM President Rumadi Ahmad on Saturday (5/8/2021). “Call on the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to cancel the TWK committed against 1,351 KPK employees, as the implementation of the TWK is ethically and morally flawed and violates human rights protected by the Constitution of 1945, ”Rumadi Ahmad wrote in the statement. The PBNU considered that the TWK held by the KPK was not an entry test to become DSC. Also read: Head of the KPK: Taliban allegations are void, I’m Gini Beard. . In addition, it is known that most of the employees tested are those who have worked at the KPK for a long time and who have demonstrated their competence in the fight against corruption. Some of the KPK employees who were tested would also be working on a very serious project. Also read: Regarding the material of TWK KPK judged as Nyeleneh, legal observer: what is the relation with the national engagement “TWK cannot be used as a tool to remove KPK employees who have long struggled to eradicate corruption,” he continued. The PBNU also called on Komnas HAM and Komnas Perempuan to investigate personal rights violations, sexual harassment, racism and other violations that were committed by investigators to interviewed KPK employees. Also read: There is a question about the TWK hijab at KPK, Giri Suprapdiono: I think it’s too much The reason is that there are a number of questions which are irrelevant, disgusting and cannot be justified.







