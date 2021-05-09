Trump calls Biden one of the most extreme, radical presidents in American history: United States: Christianity Daily





Former President Donald Trump reportedly called President Joe Biden “one of the most extreme and radical presidents” in American history during the Susan B. Anthony List Pro-Life Leaders’ Summit which took place. held in Florida Monday and Tuesday.

According to The Christian Post, Trump called Biden “more radical” outside of his pro-abortion policy while slamming Democrats for wearing “increasingly large masks after vaccination” and the media for their “blatant” treatment of his successor.

The Christian Post quoted a tweet from Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway who covered the event and tweeted most of what Trump said during his summit speech.

Said Biden is one of the most extreme and radical presidents we’ve ever had and he’s not even aware of it. Joke that Biden wasn’t doing very well, academically, even when he was in the prime of life, ”Hemingway said quoting Trump after announcing that Trump will speak at the summit on the night of May 4.

– Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 4, 2021

Hemingway also quoted Trump in a subsequent article that condemned Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam for supporting abortion of babies born alive in January 2020.

“He just pointed out that VA Governor Ralph Northam had more problems for blackface than for saying that babies who are born should be allowed to die if the mother chooses, and that he believed that ‘was the opposite of what it should be, “Hemingway mentioned.

Trump, whose personal platform is now live, fearlessly criticized Democrats, big tech and the media through official statements released under the former president’s office. He now publishes easily accessible messages via From The Desk Of Donald J. Trump.

According to the New York Post, the Susan B. Anthony List Pro-Life Leaders Summit was held in Palm Beach and brought together several Republicans vying for the 2024 presidential election. Said Republicans are led by Trump and also include the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Senator Rick Scott, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Florida Senator Marco Rubio. The NY Post said former Vice President Mike Pence was also due to speak at the summit, but via video conference.

The NY Post explained that the summit “has long drawn potential Republican hopes from the White House to its events” because of its “mission to end abortion by electing national leaders and advocating for laws that save of lives, with a special call to promote pro-life women. leaders. “

On her website, the Susan B. Anthony List calls the Biden administration “the most pro-abortion administration ever.” The National Network of Pro-Life Americans has identified five areas in which the Biden administration seeks to promote abortion in the United States.

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and their pro-abortion allies in Washington are determined to use the White House to force taxpayers to fund abortion at home and abroad, compel pro-life medical staff to participate in abortions, to develop suddenly and painfully. late abortion on demand, to expand the Supreme Court, ”revealed Susan B. Anthony List.

The five areas Biden has researched for abortion are taxpayer funding, conscience protection, the extreme agenda, cabinet appointments, and the Supreme Court. For this, SBA List urged Americans to “be on guard for the next four years” as they expect Biden to appoint “abortion extremists at the highest levels of power” in the country, including “activist judges at each vacancy in the federal magistracy”.

