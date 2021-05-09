Erdogan “saddened” to see Egypt in solidarity with Greece

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he was saddened to see Egypt stand in solidarity with Greece.

You know our attitude towards the Egyptian people is very, very positive, that is, there is a historic relationship between the Egyptian people and the Turkish nation, he told reporters after attending. Friday prayers in an Istanbul mosque.

This is why we are striving to rediscover our historic union with the Egyptian people, not as hostile brothers, but as friends, he continued.

As I said before, it saddens us to see the Egyptian people forced to side with the Greek people, Erdogan said, adding:

#Turkish President #Erdoganthe zero-sum game of managing links with #Egypt and #Greece at the same time. He once called Egyptian President Sisi illegitimate, #Erdogan always refrains from mentioning it in his speech while commenting #Turkeyefforts to reestablish ties with Egypt. pic.twitter.com/yE7bJjMX2H – Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) May 7, 2021

Erdogan said Turkey is keen to step up efforts to restore historic friendship with Egypt, after the two regional rivals had their first direct talks in eight years.

Turkey, Egypt talk about normalizing relations

Ankara and Cairo have been arguing since the Egyptian army’s 2013 overthrow of the late Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, whom Erdogan personally supported.

A Turkish delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal held two days of talks this week in Cairo that both sides called frank and thorough.

This round of negotiations was not designed to mask all the differences between Turkey and Egypt, of which there are many. Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained the meetingsas necessary steps that can lead to normalization of relations between the two countries in the bilateral and regional context.

Erdogan promised that the dialogue would continue. A new process (with Egypt) has started… We will expand, develop and continue.

We strive to restore our historic relationships not as enemies, but as friends.

The talks in Cairo came after Turkey told members of the Istanbul-based opposition Egypts media to tone down criticism from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The request appeared to be a gesture of goodwill aimed at restoring ties that have been further eroded by the two countries supporting opposing parties in the conflict now unfolding in Libya.

Greece strengthens ties with Egypt

Last month, Greece and Egypt signed a bilateral military cooperation program in 2021 following a meeting between delegations from the Hellenic National Defense Staff and its Egyptian counterpart.

According to an announcement, the agreement covers a wide range of actions that will take place in both Greece and Egypt, mainly focusing on joint exercises and training activities involving the three branches of the armed forces.

Last year, Turkey reacted strongly to the maritime area agreement signed between Greece and Egypt, claiming that it violated the continental shelf of Turkey and Libya and therefore was null and void. avenue.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has issued a statement saying that the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) designated in the agreement is within the continental shelf area of ​​Turkey and violates the maritime rights of Turkey and Libya. He also says that Greece and Egypt do not share a maritime border.