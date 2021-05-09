Boris promises Britain a ‘better future’ – ‘Jobs and investment’ promise after Tories’ big victory | Politics | New

Boris Johnson interviews Beth Rigby of Sky

As the Prime Minister prepares to unveil his second government agenda in the Queen’s Speech next week, he has vowed “there will be no respite to level up” as he prepares to honor its promises of new “seats on the blue wall” in the old heart of Labor. . The new legislative agenda will focus on the prosperity of forgotten parts of Britain and aims to undo the damage done to the NHS and the economy by the covid pandemic. It will also see a continued effort to mend the ‘broken’ legal system and immigration rules in order to make Britain a fairer and safer place.

Today, the Sunday Express is holding an exclusive interview with Interior Minister Priti Patel where she pledged “hard reform” and “an end to soft pedaling” by tackling serious crimes, illegal immigration , Extinction Rebellion protesters and militant lawyers playing the legal system. “As with Brexit, we are responding to the priorities of the people,” she said. Speaking after the results were announced, Mr Johnson said: ‘These election results keep us focused on what matters: more jobs and investment, better public services and more opportunities in every country. country community. “A lot of people will have voted Conservative for the first time. From the Clwyd Valley to Harlow, from Cornwall to Dudley – and, of course, to Hartlepool. “Voters trusted Conservative officials, councilors and mayors and we must keep their promises.

He promised: ‘We will be focusing like a laser on people’s priorities as we rebuild better after the pandemic. There will be no pause in leveling up. “ Ahead of his Queen’s Speech, he added: “The impact of the pandemic on people’s lives has been unique in our history. “My government is still focused on fighting this disease, saving lives and livelihoods and deploying vaccines, but I am also determined to look to the future and deliver on the promises we made to the people. British. “Not only will we tackle the aftermath of the pandemic, but we will go further to unite and level the country, fight crime and create opportunities across the country for businesses and families to build a better future.” His comments follow a historic victory for the Tories in the Hartlepool by-election, where they also won the council and massive council gains across the country.

However, there were also disappointments for the Tories with Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP comfortably the biggest party in Scotland, with expected gains in Wales not fully materializing and the loss of Cambridgeshire Council. But with Andy Street easily holding the mayor of West Midlands and a huge majority for Tory Ben Houchen in Teesside, there was a lot to celebrate. A surprisingly tight election for mayor of London with Tory Shaun Bailey pushing Sadiq Khan close was also a boost. Meanwhile, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has come under heavy criticism after a poor set of results with Andy Burnham, who easily won Manchester City Hall, being touted as a possible replacement leader. Last night Mr Johnson called Labor Wales’ Mark Drakeford and Ms Sturgeon to congratulate them and sent the Prime Ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland a letter urging them to work with him to help Britain rebuild after the pandemic. Sources close to the Prime Minister also said he made it clear “that there will be no referendum on Scottish independence”.

A Downing Street source told the Sunday Express Mr Johnson will put repairing damage to the NHS caused by the coronavirus at the heart of the Queen’s speech next week. He will acknowledge that Covid has left Britain in an unprecedented situation, with 4.7 million people awaiting care. Tackling backlogs and improving patient care will be a key priority for the rest of Parliament, the source said, with restoring NHS services at the heart of the government’s plans to unite the country. In March, the government committed an additional £ 7 billion to the NHS. This brings the total additional support package for the NHS for COVID-19 to £ 92bn, with £ 63bn this year and £ 29bn next year. Despite constraints on public spending due to Covid, the source said Mr Johnson will clarify that more funds will be needed for the NHS in the years to come. A number 10 source said: ‘We have to be honest with the public about the damage to the NHS from the coronavirus and the scale of the challenge ahead.

“Now more than ever, the NHS is the government’s priority – and restoring patient services is at the heart of it. “We need to achieve a national recovery that spreads opportunity and transforms the whole of the UK, and this Queen’s Speech will have that ambition at its heart.” The Queen’s Speech will also propose legislation to help the NHS innovate and adopt the technology. Reforms to the mental health law will be made to deal with the impact of the pandemic on the well-being of the population. The government will advocate “supporting jobs, businesses and the economy” as well as “spreading opportunities”. Mr Johnson is also set to bring back the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, a bill that was shelved in the last parliamentary session after it sparked violent protests in some parts of the UK. If approved, the bill would give police in England and Wales more power to put an end to protests deemed too loud or disruptive, with those convicted facing fines or jail time.

It was written in part in response to previous disruptive actions by environmental activists Extinction Rebellion (XR) and the Black Lives Matter movement. The above legislation includes doubling the maximum penalties for assaulting people in emergency departments and laws to keep sex and violent offenders behind bars longer.