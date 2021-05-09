Donald Trump, the Mussolini of Mar-a-Lago, is frozen by Facebook





Earlier last week, Donald Trump released a statement declaring that his defeat in the 2020 election will, from this day forward, be known as the BIG LIE. Eagle-eyed readers will have noticed that for months the efforts of Trump himself and his deranged supporters to deny the reality of this election result have been widely known as the Big Lie.

His own brand of rumps was Stop The Steal, but obviously he realizes that his opponents’ brand is better, so he wants to steal it. He wants to start the Big Lie robbery and stop the lie that was Stop The Steal.

Indeed, you might remember that Trumps’ signature tagline, Fake News, was also stolen. Originally it was applied correctly to the Trumps forgery, but he loved it and stole it, applying it to everything we would usually call good journalism.

And yet, last week, when Facebook’s Supervisory Board confirmed its suspension for an additional six months, it sparked serious debate over whether Trump’s suspension is good or bad, I mean, you have to laugh.

Trump is not in the debate game, he is in the dictatorship game. He doesn’t come up with arguments that he hopes will prevail in the marketplace of ideas that he is, in Steve Bannon’s words, flooding the area with shit.

Or at least he was, until he was simply prevented from flooding the area. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram just shut it down. It wasn’t that hard after all, it just needed a minimal level of awareness on their part, of the difference between right and wrong, even though by then her big lie had already caused so much damage to her. any kind of democracy they had in America, there is a serious problem. luck that he will never recover.

It’s powerful stuff he was pumping into the zone, this evil mixture of nationalism and white supremacy and unconditional Eejitry. He poisoned half of America with it, or at least he activated the poison that was already there.

And if anyone thinks it’s all over, last week’s Facebook story was followed by a reminder that even the big loser Trump still owns one of the two main parties.

Liz Cheney was quashed by the GOP (those relentless enemies of the cancellation culture) because she insists Trump’s claims of a fraudulent election are the big lie. The others are now all-in with Trump’s declaration that the big lie is the big lie.

To the toxic energies that got them there, have been added new tensions of disturbance, the raid on Rudy Colludy Giuliani’s house and countless other investigations force Trump to come out again with all the big lies he can. bring together.

Already the GOP has responded by leaning into the white supremacist racket with a storm of voter suppression measures.

Indeed, this party has made electoral rigging an art form like their master, their Mussolini in Mar-a-Lago, they are irreplaceable.

It makes you wonder why it would take more than five minutes for the good minds of the Supervisory Board to maintain the ban and leave some leeway in sending it back to the ultimate lords of Facebook.

Would they have needed a lot of time to consider the implications of free speech of the fact that Mussolini himself was denied access to some of his propaganda vehicles?

Knowing that there was no Facebook in the 1930s, if they could go back to it, would they at least keep Il Duce off the radio for a while maybe even over six months?

It really shouldn’t be that hard to figure this stuff out, and it isn’t. Let them send it back to Mark Zuckerberg and his friends, who, in the unfathomable void of their amorality, also claim that there are questions of great complexity to consider.

But in fact, it has been established for centuries that in the realm of public discourse there are fundamental standards of editorial judgment that are widely understood.

The humblest newspaper in a small town, for example, would instinctively and by custom and practice apply these standards all the time, in a way that really shouldn’t be beyond the insight of the tech gods.

All you need is this loose working definition of right and wrong. And there are also laws that shouldn’t be too difficult a concept for Silicon Valley tycoons to grasp.

Facebook has been a major catalyst for mad right-wing forces around the world, bringing the Brexit catastrophe to the UK, as in Washington just four months ago people literally crawled out of the rubble from the Capitol.

Only then did they stop Trump from flooding the area. That there is a debate about it, that they would even consider letting him do it all over again, is unacceptable.

Zuckerberg’s most despicable apologies would be good for everything, too.

Neville turns a blind eye to the Devils in his details

A few weeks after his magnificent one-man show, the triumph of Gary Nevilles is all the more remarkable.

Back then, we noted the huge contradictions in his arguments, but now that the smoke has cleared from the battlefield he rescued Sky Sports on, he increasingly emerges as a mythical figure.

Gary Neville is like one of those legendary opportunists in history who once realized that for a while at least there was no one in charge and had enough noses for raw power. to win to the end.

Certainly, it is now clear that Gary Neville is the United player who has imbibed the lessons of Alex Ferguson the most deeply: how Fergie would impose his will in any situation, no matter how merit it was. arguments.

What has happened since is that Manchester City and Chelsea are in the Champions League final. They belong respectively to a member of a royal family in Abu Dhabi and a Russian oligarch.

Yet unbelievably, Gary Neville has managed to convince millions of viewers that the proposed new Super League would steal the game from the people, trampling on the great and old competitive traditions of the Premier and Champions leagues.

He saved the Glazers for trying to get United into the Super League, but the Glazers are only there for the money your Abu Dhabi rulers and Russian oligarchs are in for reasons far beyond, things Sky Sports doesn’t dwell on.

Indeed, the Super League had few attractions for City, as their alien supplies already gave them a massively unfair advantage in Gary Nevilles’ beloved Premier League and now in the Champions League, where they can even make it look like the Real Madrid and Barcelona. aristocrats down.

As for Liverpool or Spurs, the Super League offered some opportunity to compete in the same financial world as sportswashers and oligarchs, but Gary Neville had none.

Of course, the Premier and Champions Leagues could impose some theoretical fairness with a meaningful system of financial fair play, but the current system only makes sense as a punchline.

Oh how we laugh at financial fair play.

And oh how they’ll laugh, in times to come, at how Gary Neville sort of turned all that fantastic decadence into his Marching Band for the Common Man.

Starmer works at the point of respectability

On the biggest issue everyone can remember, the British Labor Party has no position anyone can support.

Maybe they smartly wait for the Tories to commit crimes so egregious that even a demoralized people could vaguely consider switching to work, but only on condition that the Labor leader looks respectable.

No Labor leader has ever become prime minister without looking respectable: Blair, Brown, Callaghan, Wilson, Attlee, all respectable.

Corbyn looked like a left-handed cartoon in a sitcom, even Neil Kinnocks’ red hair looked a little angry.

Keir Starmer looks respectable. And that seems to be the plan.

That’s it.

